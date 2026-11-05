KCP’s Rocky Horror shadowcast celebrates queer identities

Cast and directors perform and celebrate the show I CHARLOTTE BURTON

On the eve of Halloween, in Rosse Hall, students traded textbooks for fishnets for an unforgettably campy time at the Kenyon College Players (KCP) traditional The Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast. While Cinearts put on a Rocky shadowcast last year, this is KCP’s first Rocky shadowcast in half a decade, and the first in Rosse since 2022. Directed by Zach Eisenman ’27 and Kaitlyn Ingersoll ’27, the highly anticipated event had students fighting through a ticket war for the chance to see their peers perform the 50-year-old cult classic.

As I walked into Rosse, I saw each red seat covered with an old issue of the Collegian. Eisenman opened the show by congratulating attendees for winning the ticket war, earning their seats in Rosse.

As the classic red lips showed up on the screen, coupled with the iconic opening number “Science Fiction / Double Feature,” Simone Hoffer ’27, the choreographer, danced, kicking off the show. Following this introduction, the first scene (set immediately after a wedding) began. President Julie Kornfeld and her husband, Visiting Assistant Professor of Film Fred Silverman, walked on stage for a surprise cameo to take a picture of the cast on a disposable camera. Janet Weiss (Chace Correll ’27) and Brad Majors (Conrad White ’27) greeted one another on stage, as Brad complimented Janet on catching the wedding bouquet. Both actors captured their respective characters’ naivety and awkwardness perfectly.

As the show progressed, the audience began to participate, using the classic callouts that the directors had encouraged before the performance began. Every time someone said “Janet,” the crowd yelled “sl–” and every time someone said “Brad,” the crowd yelled “a——.” Due to the cacophony of shouts, the song, “Dammit Janet,” where Brad and Janet’s names are sung very often, was an especially chaotic start to the show. Similarly, when the Narrator, played by Jamie Landau ’27, started his narration, the audience used the callback they had been taught, shouting “no neck” at him.

When the ensemble performed the song “Over at the Frankenstein Place,” the audience followed Ingersoll and Eisenman’s previous instructions to cover their heads with the newspapers.

When Dr. Frank N’ Furter, played by JP Harris ’29, appeared for the first time in the classic fishnets, black corset and pearl necklace, the audience erupted with applause. Harris’ performance was showstopping, earning explosive cheers every time he entered the stage. Similarly, Riff Raff (Razz Oppenheimer ’29), Magenta (Madeline Regnier ’27), Columbia (Madeline Cassell ’27) and Rocky (Asher Prady ’29) faithfully embodied their characters.

“Frank-n-Furter is like, the dream role of all time,” Harris wrote in an email. “Even if I didn’t get Frank, just being a part of it is so special, especially this production of it. But of course getting to play Frank was the best.”

The cast members had impeccable chemistry, which was only deepened by their interactions with the audience as they made their way up and down the aisles while entering and exiting the stage. This was palpable when Eddie (Morgan Boone ’27) ran down the aisles and danced with Columbia while performing the song “Hot Patootie — Bless My Soul,” before being chased by an axe-bearing Frank N’ Furter.

One of the most memorable moments of the show was its final scene, which welcomed the main cast back onstage, all wearing classically avant-garde “Rocky” dress: corsets, heels and bright makeup.

A particular scene that celebrated the film’s inherent queerness was during the song “I’m Going Home” when Harris cloaked himself in the trans flag, which was met with an eruption of applause from the audience.

“I knew I wanted to do something trans-related because I’m trans, the show is very queer, and I wanted a moment to really highlight that,” Harris explained. “It felt so wonderful and important to have a room full of people cheering for the trans flag, for a trans character, and for a trans actor! We need more transness everywhere, I love being trans, and I feel so honored to be able to have had that moment.”

Eisenman and Ingersoll both expressed incredible gratitude for having the opportunity to direct this show. “Both of us have loved ‘Rocky Horror’ for so long, and it was such a gift to be able to direct it,” Ingersoll wrote in an email. “Especially after Tim Curry passed away this year, we felt that it was more important than ever that we do this and do it right. For me, ‘Rocky’ was a key part of my self-discovery as a queer person, as it is for so many. I remember seeing a Rocky shadowcast for the first time when I was freshly sixteen and thinking, ‘I don’t even know how I’d ever be able to do something like that.’ So now, having done it, it feels kind of incredible to be on the other side of that shame.”

As this chapter of his Kenyon career came to a close, Eisenman had this to say: “I honestly feel like a proud parent. The end of Rocky Horror is so bittersweet. I can look back at this moment for the rest of my life, and yet I am still in disbelief that this happened at all, and was a smashing success at that. I will love Rocky, this cast, and this crew forever. I also can’t wait to hear about the future of this production in Rosse after I graduate!”