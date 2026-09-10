Adults’ second season is just as campy, cringey as the first

Over the past few years, I’ve noticed that shows focusing on Gen Z characters are increasingly popular, with viewership growing across various streaming platforms. Some of these include I Love LA, Overcompensating and Not Suitable for Work. But one of the shows that stood out to me the most was FX’s Adults. Adults follows five friends: Issa (Amita Rao), Anton (Owen Thiele), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Samir (Malik Elassal) and Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), who all live together in Samir’s parents’ house. As new (usually avoidable) and out-of-hand situations emerge, the series spotlights the shifting dynamics of early adulthood and post-college life. While the first season was much more chaotic, season two, which dropped Aug. 28, felt like it found its footing through character arcs. This season offered stronger plotlines beyond the chaos, but continued to be the same messy, slightly cringey and entertaining series.

In this season’s finale, Zosia Mamet (known for her role in Girls) makes a guest appearance in the final episode as Nina Adler and says to Billie, “You think you’re the first ones to be young and adorable in New York?” And it’s true; this show isn’t very unique on paper. But as I became hooked enough on the first season to watch the newest episodes, I realized that Adults isn’t trying to be totally distinct from other shows about roommates living in a city together. Instead, it’s character driven enough to keep viewers invested in the people the show is centered around and their current struggles.

One of my favorite conflicts this season happens when the group finds out that Paul Baker has another friend group, with whom he acts completely different. The series of events where he’s forced to get the two groups to have dinner together blends the original pandemonium of the first season (the opening for the episode “The Window” being a good example), with a less outlandish approach to life. Another plotline that stood out to me was Samir figuring out how to tell his girlfriend that she shouldn’t quit dentistry to pursue K-pop. (She can’t sing and the song she wrote is horrible.) That episode might go down as one of the show’s best simply because of how one-of-a-kind and memorable it was.

Season two included more cameos from celebrities, social media personalities and multiple man-on-the-street-style interviews. Julia Fox reprised her season one role as herself, Gaten Matarazzo appeared for one episode, Raven-Symoné played Anton’s older sister and Paul Baker was interviewed for real-life internet shows such as Gaydar and Recess Therapy.

While I wouldn’t describe the amount of cameos as gratuitous, I did dislike one of these guest appearances: Jake Shane’s. In episode five, Billie attempts, but fails, to befriend Sophie-Rose (Sophie Telegadis), the girl who inherited Billie’s old fake ID. Shane plays one of Sophie-Rose’s friends. I don’t have anything against the TikToker-turned-podcaster, but his role felt like it was created with him in mind — not to contribute to the plot, but to give Shane a moment of screen time. Additionally, the attempt to age Shane down made me question the validity of his casting. Sophie-Rose hasn’t yet reached her 20s, hence her having a fake ID. That Shane is in his late 20s, unlike his character, made the role seem curated.

Throughout all eight episodes, the writers did an excellent job of using small off-hand details to connect the seasons and episodes to each other. For example, a call from Samir’s off-screen parents reminds the viewers that the characters are living in their home for free. Also, every mention that Paul Baker and Anton are technically married, like in a scene where Paul Baker makes breakfast “for his husband,” refers to their romance set up in season one.

The most well-executed part of the show was when Anton and Paul Baker finally (officially) got together. With this plot, the writers poured multiple rom-com tropes into the episode to give the two characters people have been rooting for a satisfying ending to their story.

A few details from the last episode made it clear, however, that the writers don’t know if the show would get renewed, causing some of the writing to feel rushed and surprising. I understand the decision to tie up any potential loose ends so that viewers wouldn’t be left wondering what could have been should FX decide to discontinue the show. Nevertheless, the random feel of some of the choices that were made, such as (spoiler warning!) showing in the last few seconds of the finale that Billie and Samir got together off-screen, makes me question what the final episode could have been instead, if the creators behind Adults had an infinite amount of time.

Even though much of what kept me invested in the show between seasons has now been wrapped up, I still hope that Adults gets renewed for more episodes. Season two made me more attached to the flawed-yet-likable characters, and I believe that canceling the show would be a disservice not just to fans of the series, but also to the young cast of actors who portray the central group of friends. In the end, if Adults does continue and ends up having only one viewer, it will be me.