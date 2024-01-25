Tough run of road games takes toll on shorthanded Owls

With winter break in the books and the spring semester in full swing, the Kenyon women’s basketball team traveled to take on the Hiram College Terriers, who sit just above the Owls in the NCAC standings. Then, on Wednesday, Kenyon fell to DePauw University on the road.

On Saturday, Kenyon began the game well, moving the ball swiftly up the court and taking an early 12-11 lead over Hiram at the end of the first quarter. However, the Terriers improved their defensive pressure with each passing quarter, forcing 12 turnovers from the Owls in the first half. Offensively, the Terriers went on a 15-6 run in the second quarter to take a 26-18 lead at halftime.

Down but not out, the Owls got back to work in the third quarter as Alyssa Gest ’26 continued to rain down deep threes, connecting on a game-high five shots from beyond the arc. However, despite Gest’s 3-point clip, the Owls could not keep up with the Terriers for most of the game. At times, Hiram’s lead was as big as 19 points. In a low-scoring fourth quarter, the Owls could not muster the force necessary for a comeback, ultimately falling 57-43.

Overall, Hiram’s squad depth, and Kenyon’s lingering injury issues, made the difference on the night. Hiram was able to field 13 players altogether compared to Kenyon’s eight total and scored 21 bench points compared to the Owls’ two. Kenyon’s costly turnovers also continued into the second half and the Terriers capitalized, scoring 29 points off turnovers, more than double Kenyon’s 11. Gest was the top scorer for the Owls with 17 points, her fifth game of the season reaching double-digits, but no other Owls teammate was able to join her. Claudia Cooke ’24 led both teams in rebounds with 10.

Cooke opened the scoring on Wednesday, giving Kenyon a 2-0 lead on a layup. However, DePauw answered back quickly with a 3-pointer and never trailed again. The Tigers held a seven-point lead after the first quarter and they grew their advantage to 32-15 as the two teams headed to the locker room. DePauw continued its domination in the second half and won by a final score of 79-29.

In an email to the Collegian, Gest praised Kenyon’s ability to face adversity: “Our team has been able to step up in minutes where others were down.” She also highlighted the offense as an area to improve in. “We need to be more composed and take advantage of every offensive possession we have. We tend to rush our offense and need to slow down,” Gest wrote. “We must continue to stay together and work as a team.”

With a 1-6 record in NCAC play and a 3-15 record overall, the Owls will next host Wittenberg University on Saturday in the team’s annual Morgan’s Message – Mental Health Awareness game.

Sports editor Micah Arenstein ’26 contributed to reporting.