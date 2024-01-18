Owls defeat D-I, D-III opponents in 2024’s first home meet

The Kenyon women’s swimming and diving team had a successful end to winter break, defeating both Oberlin College and Cleveland State University in a double-dual meet on Jan. 12. In addition, Jennah Fadely ’25 and Julia Golovina ’26, two swimmers from the women’s team, traveled to West Virginia over the break to compete for Olympic trial spots. Despite strong swims from both, neither one was able to qualify.

Fadely and Golovina represented Kenyon in the Almost Heaven LC Open from Dec. 17-19. Both started in the pool on Sunday in the preliminary rounds, Fadely in the 200-meter individual relay and Golovina in the 50-meter freestyle. Fadely clocked in at 2:27.38, Kenyon’s best finish of the day, earning her a spot in the evening finals. She improved on her time later on with a 2:25.02 to claim fourth place. Golovina also qualified for the finals with a time of 26.99 and took sixth place in the evening with a final time of 27.71.

Fadely got right back in action on Monday morning, swimming the 100-meter breaststroke with a preliminary time of 1:13.83 to put her back in the finals. Later that evening, she recorded a time of 1:13.77, shaving a bit off of her time and keeping her in fourth place. On Tuesday, Golovina continued Kenyon’s Olympic hopes in the 100-meter freestyle. She started the day off with a 1:02.59 preliminary time and finished the evening with a time of 1:01.54. Fadely also competed in her final event on Tuesday in the 200-meter breaststroke. She ended the day still in fourth place, with a time of 2:46.46 in the evening. Despite the strong showings from Fadely and Golovina, neither was able to secure Olympic Trials qualifying times.

A few weeks later, Fadely and Golovina joined the rest of the women’s swimming and diving team to take on Oberlin and Cleveland State back home in the Steen Aquatic Center. The Owls won every single individual event and took first place in 13 of the 16 events on the day. Kenyon barely missed out on a sweep of first-place finishes in the swimming events when its A team was disqualified for an early start in the 200-yard medley relay. Despite that, Kenyon eventually tallied a final score of 239-61 against Cleveland State, a Division I school, and a final score of 287-12 over Oberlin, an NCAC rival.

The Owls had multiple standout performances throughout the day. Gabrielle Wei ’25 recorded three first-place finishes for the Owls, including a time of 2:08.57 in the 200-yard individual medley, where Kenyon swimmers secured the top-six spots. Another notable performance came from first-year Bengisu Caymaz ’27, who claimed two individual first-place finishes for Kenyon in the 1000- (10:09.15) and 500-yard freestyle (4:58.71). Seven other Owls earned first-place finishes in their respective events throughout the day.

Cleveland State came out victorious against the Owls on the diving boards, claiming first place on both the one-meter and three-meter boards. Olive O’Dorisio ’27 took second place on the one-meter with a score of 211.85 and Bryn Tiernan ’26 took third place for the Owls on both the one-meter and three-meter boards with scores of 207.65 and 204.00, respectively.

Kenyon will return to action on Saturday as it travels to D-I Miami University (Ohio) to take on the RedHawks, who currently boast an impressive 7-2 record.