Schaub’s career night propels Ladies to convincing victory

Paige Matijasich ’20 looks for an open teammate. | SEJIN KIM/KENYON SID/NCAA

Just three weeks after a devastating double-overtime loss at Hiram College, the Ladies basketball team hosted the Terriers on Wednesday night, winning 74-60 in an all-around dominant performance. Learning from the last game’s film, the Ladies focused on getting out to an early lead as they lacked Hiram’s reliable scoring capabilities.

Early in the first quarter, the Ladies got off to a slow start offensively and struggled to secure loose balls. Kenyon had a total of six turnovers in the first quarter alone, the highest in any quarter this season. Fueled by these extra possessions, Hiram surged ahead to a 10-5 lead. However, the Ladies came into the second quarter rejuvenated: The team played with great pace and emphatically boxed out the Terriers inside the paint. Amanda Carroll ’22 led the rebounding efforts, grabbing two consecutive offensive rebounds to spur the Ladies’ scoring. Carroll secured an impressive 45 percent of her rebounds on the offensive end of the floor. Kenyon’s defensive pressure forced Hiram into playing isolation ball. The Terriers failed to move the ball and took difficult shots from deep. Ellie Schaub ’21 led all scorers in the first half with 12 points, combining with Paige Matijasich ’20 for 20 of Kenyon’s 32 points.

The Ladies built on their second-quarter momentum, pushing the ball and stretching the floor while taking uncontested shots. Kenyon went on a quick 9-3 run in just the first few minutes of play in the second half and never looked back. With a minute to go in the third quarter, the Ladies were already ahead of their season scoring average and led by 15 going into the final quarter of regulation.

With 74 points, the Ladies put up their second-highest offensive outing this season. Schaub had a career-high 25 points on 11-16 from the field while also recording eight rebounds and six assists. After a 39-point outing in their last matchup against Hiram, Matijasich knew she would be drawing a lot of attention from the defense.

“I’m just going to be confident in myself and my abilities and just play,” she said. “I also trust my teammates and know they can step up if Hiram overplays me or doubles me.”

Despite the tough defense, Matijasich still managed to have a strong outing, with 13 points on only 11 shots to go along with her seven rebounds and four assists.

The Ladies will look to build on this win in their next matchup against Washington and Jefferson College (Va.) this Saturday, Feb. 15 in Tomsich Arena.