Kenyon defeated by Denison 2-1 in heartbreaking championship loss

Sarah Metzmaier ‘22 prepares to hit the ball and looks to find a teammate. Metzmaier scored the only goal for Kenyon in their loss at Denison University. | COURTESY OF KENYON COLLEGE ATHLETICS

On Saturday, Nov. 9, Kenyon’s field hockey team lost the NCAC Tournament final to Denison University in a 2-1 game. Kenyon had advanced to the final with a 2-1 overtime win against Ohio Wesleyan University, but was unable to overcome an early 2-0 deficit against the Big Red.

Denison scored their first goal six minutes into the game on a penalty corner. They followed up with a second goal two minutes into the second quarter. Kenyon did not answer until there were nine minutes remaining in the game, when Sarah Metzmaier ’22 scored on an Emma Hyer ’22 assist.

Saturday’s game marked the end of a strong season for Kenyon’s field hockey team. Kenyon had 15 wins and four losses, including playoffs, good for a .789 win percentage. Among the team leaders were Metzmaier with 16 goals, Olivia O’Connell ’21 with six assists and Payton Doan ’23 with 39 saves. The field hockey team has had consistent success, with seven winning seasons since the program began 11 years ago. Despite this, the Ladies have only won the NCAC Tournament once. They will look to find more postseason success in the coming years.