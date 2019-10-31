Marc Lamont Hill serves as a reminder to be open-minded

In response to Kenyon Students for Justice in Palestine (KSJP) and other organizations inviting activist Marc Lamont Hill to speak on campus, Kenyon Students for Israel (KSFI) voiced their concern over the negative consequences his visit could have on the Kenyon community, as Hill had in the past made remarks deemed by some to be anti-Semitic.
As a Jewish student, I was initially opposed to Hill’s scheduled speaking engagement. However, upon attending the event, I not only realized that his character had been unduly derided, but also furthered my understanding of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
To contextualize the controversy surrounding Hill, one must look to comments he made last year during a speech he gave to the United Nations. In his speech, he addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict using language associated with the propaganda of Hamas, an anti-Semitic terrorist organization. Hill later said that his comments were taken out of context, but still he received considerable public backlash and was subsequently fired from CNN.
While KSFI was well-intentioned in bringing this incident to light in an all-student email outlining their objection to Hill’s attendance, they failed to recognize his whole body of work. I disagree with some of Hill’s stances on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but he is undeniably a thoughtful, intelligent and serious academic who discusses the conflict in good faith.
I was surprised when Hill decided to begin his speech by addressing the comments he made at the United Nations. Hill carefully articulated what his intentions were in his United Nations speech, and happily fielded questions from students who challenged him further.
Hill then spoke at length about the nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and he shared his knowledge and opinions in a way that appealed to the audience’s sense of justice and humanity, rather than pandering to their political prejudices.
Additionally, Hill was highly aware that some members of the audience would be skeptical of him for his past remarks, and he spoke accordingly. He vehemently denounced anti-Semitism many times throughout the evening, and rightly pointed out that global anti-Semitism is intensifying and needs to be dealt with urgently.
While Hill did advocate for a one-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a position I strongly disagree with, he also acknowledged the opposing point that this approach could leave Jews more vulnerable to oppression in international politics.
Further strengthening Hill’s message was his willingness to explore a number of political issues worldwide. Hill explicitly stated that he had no intention of isolating Israel in his criticisms, and he didn’t mince words when calling out other nations in the Middle East who have committed wrongdoings, nor did he shy away from discussing domestic issues such as systemic police brutality.
The part of Hill’s speech that resonated with me the most was when he said that everyone desires to live in a just and equal world, but not everyone agrees on how to get there.
In the true spirit of Socratic dialogue, Hill admitted to his own fallibility and facilitated a civil discourse in which both his perspective and the perspectives of others were taken seriously. Hill’s visit should be a testament to the values of a liberal arts education and the benefits we all reap when we expose ourselves to ideologies different than our own.
Fred Baumann
It is good that Milo Levine strongly disagrees with the "one-state solution" Marc Lamont Hill recommends for the contemporary version of "the Jewish problem," as it used to be called. But he is pleased that Hill recognized there
might be difficulties for Jews in international politics. In fact, it would lead Jews, facing the current rising wave of Jew-hatred in the world in the same position the Jews of Europe were in in 1939--no place safe to go. But the real issue of the "one state solution" is what it would mean for the six million Jews of Israel. Hill says he isn't an anti-Semite and piously hopes for a binational democratic state. Hill is too old to believe in the Tooth Fairy so it is hard to believe that he is serious about the chances of something that is as improbable as the Tooth Fairy. 1) There are no binational democratic states in the Middle East. There are no Arab democratic states. Lebanon was a stab at it and was destroyed by . . . the Palestinians. 2) A majority Arab state would be run by one or both of Hamas, which runs Gaza, and the PA which rules most of the West Bank Arabs. Both are squalid, kleptocratic tyrannies. 3) They hate each other but agree about the Jews. True, Hamas calls for killing all Jews everywhere (their Charter, Article 7) and the PA only says that there won't be Jews in their country, but they agree in raising their children from infancy on sadistic fantasies of murdering Jews (links provided on request). 4) As a result, the reality of Hill's "one state solution" would in all probability be another genocide, this time of the six million Jews of Israel (more than half of whom descend from Arab Jews expelled in 1948 from Egypt, Iraq, Morocco and elsewhere). 5) There are many kinds of Jew-hate, from the "not our sort, not in our country club" kind to the frank avowal of genocidal intent the Nazis exemplified. The modern kind, Hill's kind, recites the whole eliminationist alphabet from A to Y but won't admit the consequence, won't say Z. They aren't Nazi Jew-haters, just Not-Zs. Hill's friend Louis Farrakhan is more open when he calls Jews "termites," implicitly identifying them as pests that need to be exterminated. But the effectual truth is the same. 6) The intersectional, progressive activist organizations that invited Hill and then engaged in serial public shaming of KSFI for its mild rebuke, by legitimizing a euphemistic advocate of Jew-killing, have done their bit to support another genocide of Jews. This is what the new, intersectional, woke Kenyon looks like: the oldest racism condoned if it puts on an idealistic, concerned, egalitarian face.
