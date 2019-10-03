Field Hockey win fifth and sixth straight games

On Thursday, the Kenyon field hockey team defeated the College of Wooster 2-1 and then followed up with a 3-1 victory over DePauw University to extend their winning streak to six. The pair of wins brought Kenyon to a 7-2 record halfway through the season.

In the game against Wooster, Kenyon set the tone immediately with a goal by Sarah Metzmaier ’22 at the seven-minute mark. The purple and black maintained their 1-0 lead until the third quarter, when Wooster scored on a penalty corner with three minutes remaining. The Ladies scored again three minutes into the fourth quarter with another goal by Metzmaier, assisted by Olivia O’Connell ’21. Kenyon took 13 shots on goal, while Wooster could muster only one. The Ladies would go on to win 2-1.

The game against DePauw featured no scoring in the first quarter, but Kenyon pulled ahead by scoring twice in the second quarter. Hannah Sklar ’20 scored five minutes into the quarter off a penalty corner with Emma Hyer ’22 recording the assist. Metzmaier scored a second goal with seven minutes remaining. Kenyon extended their lead to 3-0 when Metzmaier scored again thanks to an assist from Carolyn Herbosa ’23. DePauw scored their first and only goal of the game on a penalty corner with four minutes remaining. The Ladies defense played well again, with goalkeeper Payton Doan ’23 only needing to save four shots. The game ended with a score of 3-1 in favor of the Ladies.

With her productive week, scoring four out of Kenyon’s five goals, Metzmaier leads the team with nine goals, accounting for almost half of Kenyon’s 21 goals this season. The Ladies’ next game is on Tuesday against Denison University as they seek to extend their winning streak to seven.