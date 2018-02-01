Ladies improve to 4-3 ahead of NCAC, NCAA tournaments

The Ladies swimming and diving team finished their dual meet season this weekend with victories against Ohio Northern University and Ohio Wesleyan University on Friday, and a loss at the University of Cincinnati on Saturday.

These meets improved their record to 4-3 on the season and helped them remain number one in the Division III (D-III) College Swimming Coaches Association of America.

Friday night was emotional for senior Ladies Cecina Babich Morrow, Ren DeBrosse, Kanchi Desai, Julie Dierker, Sally Huizinga, Sam Palicz, Sophia Kuvan and Julia Wilson. The event marked the last dual meet the group will swim at the Steen Aquatic Center. .

“This group of people is so much more than just a team,” Palicz said. “It has been an honor to represent Kenyon swimming for the past four years.”

During the joint dual meet, the Ladies competed in 13 scored events and won all of them. Kanchi Desai ’18 was one of the seniors who propelled the Ladies with two victories in two different events, the endurance testing 1,000-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke sprint.

Kuvan was also successful with a win in the 100-yard freestyle and a win in the 200-yard medley relay with teammates Caitlin Foley ’19, Hannah Orbach-Mandel ’19 and Marysol Arce ’19.

For the diving team, Madeline Carlson ’19 won the one-meter dive with a score of 230.15 and the three-meter dive with a score of 237.30.

These two victories make the Ladies undefeated in D-III play entering the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Championships on Feb. 14 at Denison University. As of Wednesday, a total of 17 swimming events and two diving events will have Ladies top-seeded during the conference championship.

On Saturday, the Ladies competed against Division I competition at Cincinnati and lost by a score of 213-87. The meet was personally successful for Crile Hart ’21, however, as she was one of the only two Ladies to win an event, taking home first place in 100-yard backstroke, the 200-yard backstroke and the 200-yard individual medley. The only other Lady to win an event at Cincinnati was Orbach-Mandel in the 200-yard freestyle.

Although the Ladies dual meet season is over, they now can look ahead to Granville and the NCAC championships, where they will be the heavy favorites. “It was hard to say goodbye to people I have been so close with for four years, but we still have a lot more we want to accomplish this season,” Huizinga said.