Ladies edge out Big Red, Lords lose in first NCAC dual meet

Women’s swimming

The Kenyon Ladies came up big without some of their best swimmers on Saturday, as they narrowly defeated the Denison University Big Red 154-146 in their first North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) dual meet of the season.

First-year swimmer Crile Hart performed well, sweeping three individual events while helping the Ladies finish second in the 200-yard medley relay. In the end, she was responsible for 31 points. Hart was named NCAC swimmer of the week for her performance.

Other notable Ladies performances include Kendall Vanderhoof ’20, who finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle while helping the Ladies finish third in the 400-yard freestyle relay. This is a significant improvement from last year, when she finished sixth and seventh in her two individual events against Denison.

“This year, to come back and win the 200-yard and 500-yard free and be on the ‘B’ 400-yard freestyle relay and get third felt so great,” Vanderhoof said. “I know my hard work in practice is paying off.”

Hannah Orbach-Mandel ’19, the NCAC swimmer of the week for Oct. 23-Oct. 30, won the 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard freestyle. She also helped the Ladies win the 400-yard freestyle relay and be runners-up for the 200-yard medley relay.

Coming into the last event, the Ladies found themselves down by one point to Denison, 142-141. In the 400-yard relay, whichever team finishes first gets 11 points, while second gets four points, and third gets two points. This means that the Ladies’ “A” relay team of Zoe Toscos ’20, Emmerson Mirus ’21, Celina German ’21 and Orbach-Mandel had to finish first in order to win the meet.

“I wasn’t aware of the score before the relay, which I am thankful for,” Toscos said. “Our team is really good at creating an exciting atmosphere on deck so I didn’t need any extra motivation for the relay.”

Orbach-Mandel was able to finish before the Denison “A” relay by 0.87 seconds to win the race and take home a victory for the Ladies. “It was a close relay, so it was exciting to lead off and watch the rest of the girls finish strong,” Toscos continued. “I think the whole team was invested in our relay, since a lot people knew about the score beforehand so we definitely fed off that energy.”

The Ladies will compete at the Ohio State University all weekend in the Ohio State Invitational and at Malone University (Ohio) at the Malone Invitational on Saturday.

Men’s swimming

The Lords lost their North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) dual meet opener on Saturday, falling to the Denison University Big Red by a score of 186-112.

The Lords had only two first-place swims in the meet, with Ben Baturka ’20 winning the 100-yard backstroke (50.78), and Tim Hagemeister ’21 winning the 500-yard freestyle (4.34.08) over second-place teammate Connor Rumpit ’20 (4.36.19).

In the diving competition, Ryder Sammons ’19 shone, winning both the one-meter (280.50) and three-meter (247.95) diving competitions. In both competitions his teammate Josh Yuen-Schat ’18 was the runner-up, with his best scores of the year of 244.80 and 217.42 in the one-meter and three-meter, respectively.

The Lords entered the meet ranked first in the preseason College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division III poll, while the Big Red ranked third. After the meet, the rankings flipped as the Big Red proved themselves to be among the best in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The Lords’ next meet will be in Columbus this weekend, as they compete in the annual Ohio State Invitational against stiff competition such as North Carolina State University, University of Notre Dame, West Virginia University, University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University.