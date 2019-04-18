Kenyon softball goes 2-2 in their doubleheaders last week

6 APRIL 2019; DEPAUW UNIVERSITY plays KENYON COLLEGE in a men's lacrosse match at McBride Field

The Ladies softball team had two doubleheaders this past week against Wittenberg University and Denison University. They went 2-2 after taking both games from Wittenberg, then dropping both games to Denison.

After Wittenberg pitching blanked the Ladies for first three innings, the Ladies found their swings in the fourth, tagging the Tigers for six runs. Nicole Bishay ’22 started things off with an RBI single, which scored Grace Finn ’21. Later in the inning, Sara Campagna ’22 broke the score open with a bases-clearing double, notching three more runs for the Ladies. From there, Austen Whibley ’19 pitched well and sealed the 7-5 victory for the Ladies.

In the second game of the doubleheader against Wittenberg, Kenyon’s bats came to life. In the first inning, Campagna once again produced an RBI double while Grace Pilz ’19 added another run after her sacrifice fly. After an offensive surge by the Tigers, Tori Rogers ’22 shut down the Tigers’ bats, pushing Kenyon to the 8-4 victory. Rogers threw five-and-a-third scoreless innings, and she earned first career win in the process.

With the first two victories propelling the Ladies to No. 3 in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC), they faced Denison in a doubleheader on Wednesday. The momentum from their four-game win streak could not transfer over however, as the Ladies dropped both games by six runs each, 7-1 and 8-2. The two losses allowed the Big Red to leapfrog the Ladies for the No. 3 spot, but at 4-4 in the NCAC the Ladies are still holding on to one of the pivotal NCAC-tournament qualifying top four spots.

Next week the Ladies will have two must-win doubleheaders at last-place Oberlin College and seventh-place Allegheny College. Sweeps over these two schools would put them in the driver’s seat to clinch a spot in the NCAC tournament for the first time since 2013.