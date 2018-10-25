Lords soccer get two wins, Ladies win two extra time games

Lords

Kenyon men’s soccer came into last week ranked at No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. They went into a match against DePauw University last Saturday looking to get back to their high-scoring ways after a draw against the formidable Ohio Wesleyan University. They did just that as the Lords took care of business with a 3-0 win.

Just 17 minutes into the game, Luke Muther ’22 opened the scoring with his first collegiate goal, blasting a shot off the DePauw keeper. The next score would not come for another 50 minutes of play, but at the 67th minute, David Kim ’19 served a corner kick into the box controlled by David Anderson ’19, who proceeded to put the ball in the back of the net. This was Anderson’s team-leading eighth goal of the season. Finally, in the last four minutes of the game, Sam Carson ’22 reinforced the inevitable result of the match with an emphatic third goal, assisted by Sebastian Gaese ’22.

When all was said and done, the Lords had peppered DePauw with 20 shots, and allowed just seven on their own net. It was another dominant in-conference showing for the Kenyon squad, who are now 6-0-1 in North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) play.

“Coach [Chris Brown] has repeatedly said that we have to treat this part of the season as the business end of the season which means getting the win by any means necessary,” Will Bennett ’19 said. “As long as we keep treating every game as a final from here on out we should be able to keep it up.”

Last night, the Lords drove up to Oberlin College to take on the Yeomen. Kenyon walked away from the game with a 7-2 win. Notably, Anderson scored again to bring his tally up to nine goals this year. He also provided an assist. In addition, strikers Bennett and Brice Koval ’19 accounted for five goals between the two of them. Bennett had two goals and an assist, while Koval had two goals.

This Saturday will mark the last game of the regular season for the Lords, as well as Senior Day. They will take on Allegheny College at 3:30 p.m at Mavec Field. After this game, Kenyon will begin its quest to win the NCAC tournament ,with their first postseason game next Wednesday. The time is to be announced.

Ladies

On Saturday, Kenyon women’s soccer traveled to Greencastle, Ind. to face off against DePauw University. Despite falling behind late in the second half, the Ladies’ resiliency was certainly on display at Reavis Stadium, and they squeezed out a 2-1 win in extra time.

The Tigers dominated many categories but repeatedly could not finish in front of the goal. They had 19 shots, in comparison to eight shots from Kenyon. The Ladies capitalized on the few chances they had when it mattered most, giving them a road victory that launched them up to a tie for fourth in the NCAC standings.

With under 10 minutes left in regulation, DePauw took a 1-0 lead. Kenyon was left with under eight minutes to find a goal. But there was no panic in the squad: Olivia Dion ’22 could not have picked a better time to score her first goal at the collegiate level, sending the game into an extra period. Just five minutes after the opening whistle of the overtime, a set piece found its way to defender Maia Emden ’19, who fired it home from just inside the 18-yard box.

“I’m very proud of our team’s willingness to battle back late in the game and find a way to win,” said head coach Kelly Bryan. “Our leadership is doing great things and our team is responding well to the challenges in front of us.”

Yet again, the Ladies won another extra time thriller yesterday by a score of 2-1 against Oberlin College. Emden once again contributed on the offensive side as she put away the first goal of the game in the 16th minute to give Kenyon a 1-0 lead. However, 13 minutes later, Oberlin was able to push across an equalizer to bring the game to one apiece.

For the next 74 minutes, neither the Ladies nor the Yeowomen were able to break through as much of the game stayed in the middle of the pitch. This meant that the Ladies entered their sixth extra time game of the year. Maddie Ladd ’21 gave Kenyon the game-winning goal in the 103rd minute to push their record to 7-5-3 and 3-2-2 in the NCAC.

Kenyon last match of the regular season is this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mavec Field where the Ladies will also celebrate Senior Day.