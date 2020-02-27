Lords remain undefeated, Ladies win in thrilling shootout

Mike Matteo ’22, looks to pass the ball.

Mens:

The Lords lacrosse team played their second game of the 2020 season on Saturday, taking on Capital University at home in the newly opened Benson Bowl’s first lacrosse game. Kenyon was able to keep their momentum from the first contest of the season rolling, ultimately beating Capital 11-6 to improve to 2-0 on the year. While Capital gained an early lead in the contest, the Lords fought their way to a 6-3 lead before halftime. From the purple and black, Matt Pollock ’21 and Will Robbins ’21 excelled, each contributing a pair of goals.

In the third quarter, offense was hard to come by, with the lone goal of the period scored by Capital’s Adam Rieger with less than a minute remaining. The fourth quarter, however, saw the Kenyon offense find its stride: Beginning with a goal from Mike Bazzano ’23, the Lords scored five times, sealing their victory. In the final quarter Sam Humphrey ’20 and Will Harrigan ’21 were also able to find the back of the net, Pollock completed his four-goal performance with a pair of goals. Other notable performances for the Lords included Jack Giuffre ’23, who scored twice, and Vi Lobo ’21, who added two assists in the victory. Capital managed to get back two goals in the fourth, but it wasn’t nearly enough to match the Lords’ offensive efforts; Kenyon recorded twice as many shots taken as Capital, outshooting the Crusaders 60-30.

“We played a very physical game and that ended up helping us get the win,” Weston Powell ’22 said. “We dominated time with the ball and had several forced turnovers that we were able to capitalize on.” Next up for the Lords will be a game on the road: against The University of the South, in Sewanee, Tenn., on March 1 at 1 p.m.

Womens:

The Kenyon Ladies made the most of an incredibly high-scoring competition against the John Carroll University (JCU) Blue Streaks on Saturday, besting the home side 22-20. With 42 goals scored combined, the Ladies had their highest-scoring game since 2006, in which they defeated Oberlin College 24-21. On Tuesday, the Ladies traveled to Alliance, Ohio to play the University of Mount Union, where they fell 18-10.

The Ladies held the lead throughout the match, opening the game with four unanswered goals. Caroline O’Neill ’23 started the scoring after about five minutes in, tallying what would be her first of four goals in the game. She was assisted by Julia Mahoney ’21, who led the game with four assists. Maggie Grabowski ’20, who also notched four goals, scored a minute later, followed by two goals in a row from Julia Losey ’23. Losey led the team in goals this game, with six goals and one assist. On her high-scoring evening, Losey credited her teammates for “pushing [her] in practice every day.”

The Blue Streaks attempted to close the gap, with the first half quickly turning into a back-and-forth scoring battle. The Ladies went into the second half with a two-goal lead, hanging on with a 10-8 scoreline.

Kenyon began the second half with another four-goal effort. JCU scored twice back-to-back, halting the Ladies’ offensive rush, before Tatumn Eccelston ’23 scored to give the Ladies a 16-10 lead. The two sides alternated in scoring before Kenyon boosted their lead by netting three consecutive goals. The goal-scoring frenzy continued somewhat evenly between the two teams until about eight minutes left in the half, when John Carroll managed five goals in a row, bringing the scoreline to a tight 21-20. Losey closed out the match with her final goal, giving the Ladies the victory. She attributed the high-scoring match to both teams’ intense desires to win. “Once one team scored,” she said, “the other would retaliate.”

In their next game, the Ladies were unable to keep pace on the road against the University of Mount Union Purple Raiders, falling 18-10. The Purple Raiders rode a strong second half to victory, outscoring Kenyon 10-4 in that timeframe.

In the early portion of the game, the Ladies were in control. With goals from Avery Morgan ’20 and Eccleston, and two goals from Mahoney, the visitors jumped out to a 4-1 lead. After the two teams traded goals, the Purple Raiders scored five straight to put them up 7-5. Heading into halftime, Kenyon trailed 8-6. They were unable to withstand Mount Union’s firepower following the break, as they were outscored 10-2 for the rest of the game. Eccleston led Kenyon with five points on two goals and three assists in the loss.

Over spring break, Kenyon will travel to California to play three games. The first one will be against the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens in Claremont, Calif.