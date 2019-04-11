Ladies lacrosse keeps rolling, Lords almost upset Big Red

Cassie Hudson-Heck ’19 turns around the defender with possession. | COURTESY OR KENYON COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Women’s

On Saturday, the Kenyon women’s lacrosse team beat out-of-conference opponent Transylvania University 16-9. Prior to the start of the game, the Ladies honored their five seniors to thank them for their dedication to Kenyon athletics. After the victory on Saturday, the Ladies played North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) opponent Hiram College in a midweek contest where Kenyon trounced the Terriers 19-5.

In the first five minutes against Transylvania, the Ladies took a 4-0 lead over the visiting Pioneers with Cassie Hudson-Heck ’19 and Avery Morgan ’20 each netting two goals apiece. The Pioneers were quick to respond, though, going on a three-goal run that brought the Ladies’ lead to just one. Hudson-Heck would score again, giving the Ladies a 5-3 lead until Transylvania came back and scored two quick goals to bring the score to 5-5. With 15:23 left in the first half, the Ladies would score eight unanswered goals and take a lead that they would hold for the remainder of the game. Hudson-Heck, Morgan and Maya Fair ’22 each scored twice, while Lucy Somers ’19 and Maggie Grabowski ’20 each contributed one goal.

Just under 24 minutes into the second half, Transylvania would go on a brief scoring run, but it was not enough to catch up to the Ladies’ solid 13-8 lead. Hudson-Heck led the team with six goals on the day.

“It was a very high-energy game,” Carina Barnes ’19 said. “Transylvania is a top team in their conference, and this was one of our harder games this year. We feel really good about the rest of conference play and are looking forward to harder competition towards the end of the season.”

Last night was yet another stellar performance from the Ladies. In the 19-5 victory, Hudson-Heck led the team with eight goals on 13 shots, and also won six ground balls. Somers also had another good performance as she scored three times and also added three assists. In addition, Grabowski ended the game with three draw controls after earning 14 against Transylvania. She is now 10 shy of tying Kenyon’s all-time draw control record of 277, set by Jane Symmes ’16 in 2016.

The Ladies will travel to Springfield, Ohio, on Saturday to face Wittenberg University at 1 p.m..

Men’s

The Kenyon men’s lacrosse team won on the road and lost narrowly at home in two conference games this week, the first against Hiram College and the second against No. 13-ranked Denison University.

The Lords traveled to Hiram on Saturday and dominated from the opening faceoff. Up 14-2 at halftime, Kenyon allowed the Terriers to score only two more goals during the remainder of the game. Nick Vitale ’19 led Kenyon with six assists while Ethan Dewbrey ’22 amassed six points on four goals and two assists. Vi Lobo ’21 also contributed an assist and a hat trick.

In their matchup against the Denison Big Red, the Lords were ready to upset their nationally ranked conference foe. Kenyon began the first half on a 3-0 run and did not look back. Emilio Sosa ’19 led the team with seven goals in the first three quarters. The Lords had a 12-10 lead going into the fourth quarter, but Denison then scored five unanswered goals to beat Kenyon 15-12.

“Though it was not the outcome we wanted, the Denison game showed that the team is making steps in the right direction going into the rest of conference play,” Sosa said.

Kenyon’s next matchup is against another conference opponent, DePauw University, for the Lords’ Senior Day on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. in Gambier.