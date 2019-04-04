Four finalists remain in the Kenyon football head coaching search

The search for the Kenyon men’s football coach has narrowed to four final candidates.

Over the course of the last two weeks the Lords have met with Doug Haas, head coach at Wooster High School; Jason Martinez, defensive coordinator at Grinnell College; Austin Holter, offensive coordinator at Denison University; and James Rosenbury II, offensive line and special teams coach at Macalester College.

During the first week back from spring break, the search committee conducted Skype interviews with their semi- finalist candidates.

Based on the strength of their interviews, the committee reached out to all four of these finalists for on-campus interviews, where they met with the returning Lords players in person.

The interviews began on March 25, the same day that spring practice commenced despite the lack of a head or offensive coach. The final on-campus interview, Rosenbury’s, took place last Monday, April 1.

According to Kenyon Athletic Director Jill McCartney, before any final decision is confirmed the school must wait for the results on a background check on whichever accepts their offer.

Once a candidate is offered the job, accepts the offer and passes the background check, the school will announce the next football coach. McCartney said the earliest the announcement could arrive is on Friday, but will most likely take place Monday or Tuesday of next week.

The Collegian will continue to follow the search process until the hiring of the new coach.