Field Hockey gets pair of wins over fall break

The Ladies field hockey team traveled to Indiana this past weekend to take on Earlham College and DePauw University. They entered the weekend ranked third in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) with a record of five wins and three losses in the conference with an overall record of six wins and five losses.

The Ladies came out victorious in both matches with scores of 1-0 in each. Susannah Deems ’22 was exceptional in goal this weekend and was recognized as the NCAC Player of the Week after recording two shutout wins for her team.

In the first match against Earlham College, Kenyon did not waste any time getting on the scoresheet. In the third minute of the match, Olivia O’Connell ’21 scored the game’s lone goal after her first shot rebounded off the pads of the Earlham goalkeeper. The Ladies’ defense shut down the Quakers for the rest of the match, securing their first win of the weekend.

Kenyon continued their strong play on the field against DePauw University. They did not have as quick of a start as they did in the previous game, but 12 minutes before halftime, Tara Shetty ’21 scored for the Ladies with an assist from Gigi Guenther ’21. The defense held their own as they shut down the Tigers’ offense for the rest of the game.

“We needed these wins, and we earned them with a solid team effort,” Abbey Roswell ’19 said.

The Ladies field hockey team now has an overall record of 8-5 and is in second place in the NCAC behind Denison University. This weekend they take on Ohio Wesleyan University on Saturday at 11 a.m., and then Sunday will be Senior Day for the Ladies at noon when they host Wittenberg University.