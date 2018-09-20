Field hockey off to a fast start in NCAC play after two wins

The Kenyon field hockey team secured a thrilling victory this past Saturday, defeating the DePauw University Tigers 3-2 in overtime. The highly contested first period was tied 1-1 at the half. Emma Hyer ’22, who capitalized on a rebound from a Ladies’ penalty shot, scored the Ladies’ only goal of the half.

With only three minutes remaining in the second period, Sarah Metzmaier ’22 scored her fifth goal of the season to put the Ladies up 2-1. However, the Tigers would equalize the game with a fast-break goal less than a minute later, which pushed the game into overtime.

“The whole game we fought so hard that we weren’t about to let it [the victory] go in overtime,” Metzmaier said. “So our whole mentality was basically just get it in the back of the net as fast as possible, end the game and fight for each other.”

In overtime, Claire McGinnis ’21 took advantage of a fast-break opportunity, scoring a deflected shot and sending the Ladies home with a victory.

The Ladies continued their winning streak on Sunday, defeating the Earlham College Quakers 4-1. Kenyon went into halftime only holding on to a 1-0 lead, which the Quakers quickly equalized within the first two minutes of the second half. However, from that point forward, the Ladies took control and didn’t look back.

Gigi Guenther ’21 scored the go-ahead goal only two minutes after the Quakers tied the game. Gunether was able to gracefully handle a loose ball and strike it into the net. Guenther and Tara Shetty ’21 recorded all four goals for the Ladies.

The Ladies play two away games next week, the first against Ohio Wesleyan University on Saturday at 11 a.m., and the second against Wittenberg University on Sunday at noon.