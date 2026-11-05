Women’s soccer bested by Big Red in heartbreaking ending

COURTESY OF KHALIUN GANIBAL

On Saturday, the women’s soccer team faced the 2026 NCAC regular season champion, The College of Wooster, in its final game before the postseason. After 90 minutes of play, the Owls fell 2-1 to the Fighting Scots, giving Kenyon a third-place finish in the NCAC standings going into the NCAC Tournament. On Wednesday, the Owls faced Denison University in hopes of making the NCAC finals. After a grueling double overtime match that ended 0-0, the Big Red came out on top in penalty kicks 3-1, effectively ending Kenyon’s 2026 season.

The Owls started strong, notching three shots within the first seven minutes of the game. However, following a quick transition, the Fighting Scots took the lead in the eighth minute. Kenyon continued to push back offensively, creating several goal-scoring chances and recording six more shots throughout the remainder of the first half. Despite their efforts, the Owls entered the break trailing 1-0.

Head Women’s Soccer Coach Sarah McClellan made adjustments going into the second half, prioritizing speed on the attacking side of the field. Fiona Dougherty ’29 did just that, adding pace to the Owls’ offense when she started the second half on the wing. Just 10 minutes into the half, Dougherty glided past her defender and found the back of the net to even the score at 1-1.

The Owls continued to search for their go-ahead goal. Emily Copeland ’28 dribbled past multiple Wooster players and fired a shot toward the far corner, forcing a save from the opposing keeper. Three additional shots from Kenyon kept the pressure on, but a marginal foul call against the defense in the 87th minute gave Wooster a free kick just outside of the box. The Fighting Scots capitalized on the opportunity, scoring the game-winning goal and securing a 2-1 victory.

Despite the loss, the Owls finished third in the NCAC standings and now turn their attention to the conference tournament. McClellan expressed enthusiasm about the team’s postseason. “It is an exciting opportunity as we head into a one season game, a mentality we have been practicing all season,” she wrote in an email. “We are looking forward to it.”

The Owls traveled to face No. 2 seed Denison on Wednesday to begin their postseason run. The first half was deadlocked. Despite shots from Copeland, Addison Szollosi ’29 and Mia Voutsinas ’29, the Owls could not find the back of the net. Denison outshot Kenyon in the second half 8-4, but saves from Ariel Kite ’27 and Lila Michael ’29 kept the teams even at 0-0 at the end of regulation, sending them into a 10-minute golden-goal overtime period.

The Big Red started the first overtime period on the front foot as they fired off the opening shot, but it was saved by Kite. This hot start was quickly extinguished, however, as the Owls retaliated with shots from Maia Pasco ’30 and Mary Pietila ’29. While Kenyon dominated the period and kept the ball in their offensive half, they were still unable to find that magic touch, and were sent into a second 10-minute overtime period. This period was defined by midfield play as most of the time was spent in transition for both teams. Denison had the only two shots of the second overtime, one missed left and one was saved by Kite. The 0-0 score at the buzzer sent the teams into penalty kicks.

McClellan selected Voutsinas, Copeland, Rafaela Plasa ’29 and Pietila to take the kicks for Kenyon and placed Kite in net. The Big Red goalie saved Kenyon’s first two kicks by Voutsinas and Copeland. Kite saved the first shot, but the second hit the back of the net, which put Denison up 1-0. Plasa redeemed the Owls by placing the ball in the lower left-hand corner, but the Big Red player that followed her slipped the ball past Kite to keep the lead. Then, Pietila missed high and the final Denison kick was good, ending the game 0-0 (3-1).

Kenyon finished its season with a 7-2-8 overall record and a 3-1-3 record in conference play.