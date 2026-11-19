COURTESY OF GRANT EWIG

Following a dominant and impressive victory over Franciscan University of Steubenville on Nov. 11, the Kenyon women’s basketball team secured another win, this time against Asbury University (Ky.) on Saturday. After opening its season 3-0, Kenyon suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday night to Bluffton University in a nail-biting matchup, falling by just a single point, 58-59.

On Saturday against Asbury, the Owls forced a turnover to begin the first quarter. A steal from Abby Burdette ’29 led to a successful layup by Antonia Marzini ’29, giving Kenyon the first points of the day. The Owls continued to find success offensively, going on a 5-0 run in the first few minutes. Asbury began to find its groove, but two jumpers by Marzini, with assists from Kate Snodgrass ’29 and Lauren Munoz ’29, along with a series of blocks, rebounds and layups, put the Owls ahead 15-5. Asbury responded with a succession of offensive plays, but the Owls maintained their lead as the first period came to a close.

Burdette began the second period with a flashy 3-pointer, followed by a Snodgrass layup in the paint. However, the Eagles quickly caught up, gaining their first lead of the game. A series of missed shots and turnovers from the Owls put them down 30-26. Kenyon continued to fight back offensively, as Snodgrass made a fast break in the paint with an assist from Susannah Zimmerman ’28. Munoz also contributed a 3-pointer, followed by a witty steal from Marzini. Snodgrass then went up to the line and made both free throws, tying the score at 32-32 to end the second quarter.

After halftime, the Owls quickly got down 39-33 to start the second half. For most of the period, the Eagles dominated on offense, and by the seventh minute, Asbury had taken a 10-point lead. Kenyon had five turnovers during the dry spell. The Owls regained their earlier confidence late in the quarter, bouncing back and working hard defensively to put points up on the board to once again tie the score, this time 49-49.

During the fourth period, Kenyon scored 12 points in the paint and secured the win 71-64. Lia Wahl ’29, Burdette, Munoz, Melana Pomerants ’27, Marzini and Zimmerman all contributed to help the Owls come back from the deficit.

The Owls were determined to keep up their winning streak going into Tuesday’s match against the Beavers. Kenyon struck first with a layup from Snodgrass and a 3-pointer from Burdette. However, Bluffton took the early lead in the first quarter, outscoring Kenyon 13-10. The second quarter proved a back-and-forth tussle, as Kenyon stayed right on Bluffton’s heels throughout all 10 minutes of play. The Beavers gained the upper hand in the last 30 seconds of the half with a 3-pointer, making the score 27-24 going into the half.

The Beavers’ biggest lead came at the end of the third quarter, as they shut down the Owls’ attack and garnered a nine-point lead, 47-38. However, Kenyon refused to give in and Zimmerman sank a three to give the Owls some much needed gusto. A series of fouls set the Owls back, however, as the Beavers converted on their free throws. A layup from Marzini followed by a jumper from Munoz kept Kenyon in the running. Two more 3-pointers, one from Zimmerman, and the other from Marzini, paired with two good free throws from Pomerants narrowed Bluffton’s lead down to one with 37 seconds left on the clock.

Several missed shots and turnovers ensued, as both teams struggled to get the ball in the net. Then, at the four-second mark, a Bluffton player fouled Kiana Mollabashy ’28. Stepping up to the line, the winning point rested on her second shot. Mollabashy got the job done, sinking both free throws to put Kenyon up 58-57 with just seconds remaining. In a last ditch effort, the Beavers launched the ball to a player in their attacking half, who successfully made the layup with one second to spare, beating the Owls 59-58 in heartbreaking fashion.

After her impressive performances in the Owls’ last few games, Burdette was named Owl of the Week. She attributes much of her early success to her teammates. “It was an honor to be named Owl of the Week and I am very grateful for my teammates and coaches for putting me in the best position to be successful. The season will be full of ups and downs, but I know that giving consistent effort and trusting my support system will result in the best outcome for myself and my team.”

Now 3-1, the Owls look to Saturday’s away matchup against Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Burdette says that her biggest goals for the season revolve around leadership. “I want to help our team solidify a team culture of resilience, care, and commitment that will withstand for years to come. My goal is to be an integral component of the team’s success and to be the best leader I can be.” She’s not the only one focused on team chemistry either: “We are all committed to cultivating a strong, unified team culture which will bring us great success as the season progresses.”