Women’s basketball opens season undefeated, goes 2-0

COURTESY OF KHALIUN GANIBAL

On Saturday, Kenyon women’s basketball hit the road for its first game of the season, an out-of-conference matchup against Anderson University (Ind.). The Owls lit the court on fire, securing their first win and starting the 2026-2027 season with positive energy. Then, on Wednesday, the Owls beat Franciscan University of Steubenville in their home opener, making their record 2-0.

Kenyon opened the game with a seven-point run, thanks to dynamic duo Abby Burdette ’29 and Kate Snodgrass ’29. In just the first two minutes, Burdette found her first 3-pointer and layup of the season, while Snodgrass chipped in a layup in the paint.

The early offensive pressure caused Anderson to call a timeout. As they stepped back onto the court, the Trojans seemed determined to get back in the game. After a 3-pointer from Anderson, Antonia Marzini ’29 fired back with two points in the paint. Anderson continued to chip away at Kenyon’s lead, getting it down to as few as two points, but Kenyon kicked into higher gear and went on an eight-point run, with four coming from Burdette, two from Kiana Mollabashy ’28 and two from Kate Voelmle ’29. The first quarter came to a close with the Owls leading 21-15.

Anderson struck first in the second quarter with a 3-pointer, but Susannah Zimmerman ’28 and Marzini were quick to strike back with a layup apiece. Although the Owls dominated the majority of the quarter, the Trojans tied the game with 95 seconds left on the clock. A Trojan 3-pointer with three seconds to go sent the Owls into halftime behind 35-32.

Kenyon struggled to regain its footing in the third quarter. With five minutes remaining in the quarter, the Trojans maintained a tiny two-point lead. The teams continued to exchange points back and forth until Marzini broke the trend with only 30 seconds left on the clock. Her successful 3-pointer gave the Owls a one -point lead, which was just the spark they needed to regain control of the game. Marzini’s work against Anderson earned the season’s first NCAC Athlete of the Week.

The fourth quarter was all Kenyon, as the Owls ran away with a 10-point run in the final seven minutes of the game. Kenyon limited Anderson to just eight points during the final quarter, and brought home the 63-53 win to Gambier.

On Wednesday, Snodgrass was the first to find the hoop with a layup assisted by Burdette. This lead did not last for long, however, as the Barons promptly tied the game before pulling ahead. The teams played tug-of-war with the lead until Fransiscan pulled away in the final two minutes of the period, ultimately sending the Owls back to the bench down 18-14.

Kenyon hit the ground running in the second quarter and immediately managed to tie the score, then take the lead, with baskets from Zimmerman and Marzini. Following a media timeout, the Owls went on a seven-point run and managed to maintain their lead for the remainder of the period and went into halftime up 35-29.

The third quarter was all Kenyon, with runs of as many as six points, and rebounds from Marzini, Lia Wahl ’29 and Lauren Muñoz ’29 on the defensive side. The Owls went into the final period with a 10-point lead, 57-47. The fourth period was more of the same, as the Owls ran away with the lead, ending the game 74-57.

Kenyon women’s basketball will be back in action on Saturday as they take on Asbury University (Ky.) at home.