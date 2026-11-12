Senior Spotlight: Co-captain Lawrence reflects on season

COURTESY OF KHALIUN GANIBAL

Now that the 2026 Kenyon field hockey season has come to an end, senior co-captain Maren Lawrence ’27 sat down with Sports Editor Olivia Braun ’27 to share some of her favorite memories from her collegiate athletics career.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Name: Maren Lawrence

Sport: Field Hockey

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Major: Environmental Studies

Olivia Braun (OB): How old were you when you started playing field hockey, and what got you into the sport?

Maren Lawrence (ML): I was in fourth grade when I started playing. I have three older siblings [and] my parents always had the idea of letting us try a bunch of sports and musical instruments to see what we were into. I just naturally really loved field hockey, so I just stuck with it.

OB: What have you learned in your four years of being a college athlete?

ML: I have learned a lot. I think that there are a lot of basic skills that being a college athlete gives you — like time management, the ability to take care of your body and know your body. Also, the aspect of being on a team and having that kind of cooperation with other people. I also think having the grit as a college athlete is something that is irreplaceable. You learn how to overcome a lot of different challenges, whether that be a singular moment in a game or larger-scale challenges. I think it just teaches you a lot of strength.

OB: How has the field hockey program changed since you started, and how has it stayed the same?

ML: Having our previous coach, our new coach and multiple assistant coaches in between them [has been a major change]. I think, as players, it’s sometimes hard to navigate because, although we are the players on the field, the coach does impact the dynamic and the success of the team and the health of the environment. No matter what situation you’re in, having a new coach is always a big change, but I would say that apart from that, I think the characteristics of the team have largely stayed the same. Everybody throughout those changes has always tried to stay positive and continue to keep working hard, and I think the reason for people playing has stayed the same.

OB: You’re part of a pretty big senior class. What have those relationships meant to you, both on and off the field?

ML: It’s been honestly really crazy to think about how much each individual has changed in our class. … Things have largely stayed the same, but just seeing people grow at college and in field hockey has been cool. Our class has changed a little bit. It’s gotten a little bit smaller over the years, and I just felt so grateful after our last game. Having that group of girls by my side, I just feel so unbelievably grateful to have gone through my college field hockey career with them. It’s not like any other sort of friendship I have on campus. Playing a sport that we all love together is just really, really great bonding.

OB: Now that the season is over, what are you most proud of the team for accomplishing this year?

ML: I think, like I mentioned before, having a new coach can be a difficult change to adapt to, and I’m just really proud of our team for doing that. I think that everybody on day one showed up ready to learn and grow, and [to] treat our new coaching staff with respect and take all that they have to offer. It showed in our record this season too. I’m really proud of everybody for using a change that could have thrown us off as a big strength for us.

OB: What are your favorite memories of playing field hockey at Kenyon?

ML: I think my favorite memory, I would probably say [is from] our freshman year. Our first game of the season, we went all the way down to Memphis, Tennessee, and played Rhodes [College]. We had this whole trip. We had a [historical] banjo tour of Memphis; it was really funny [to be thrown into that as a first year]. I ended up actually scoring my first collegiate goal in that game too, against Rhodes, which was a really nice memory.

OB: What will you miss most about playing field hockey?

ML: I was thinking about this a lot. After our last game of the season, I went right up to my parents and the first thing I said to them was just, ‘I love field hockey.’ I’m going to miss playing so much; I just love the sport. I really love having [it] as an outlet to move my body [and] connect with people. Having it as a competitive outlet too, I’m gonna really miss that. And then, of course, my teammates. There’s so many small moments that are really special that you cannot really replicate. I think about us all hanging out and talking before we start practice, or I think about our time in the locker room, or I even just think of moments where we’re celebrating our wins together.

OB: What is your advice for future Kenyon field hockey players?

ML: Everybody says this, but really try to enjoy all of your time because it is [going to] fly by. [Your first year] you’re like, ‘Oh wow, this is my first season, I’m so excited,’ and then all of a sudden, ‘Oh, this is my last season.’ I think, beyond that, try to be aware ahead of time, of the lessons that playing a college sport can teach you. When you feel like you are going through a tough time, or you’re having a tough game, or a tough season, just think, ‘Okay, this is teaching me a lot of strength, determination and the value of hard work.’ I think being aware of the lessons that playing a college sport [teaches] you makes you more appreciative of your time, which can also help slow that time down.