COURTESY OF BEN RUSSELL

On Friday, the Kenyon men’s soccer team traveled to Lynchburg, Virginia, for the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament to face Ohio Northern University. Entering the matchup with an overall record of 15-4 and a victory over the Polar Bears earlier in the season, the Owls looked to continue their successful season on the national stage. Despite scoring an early goal and putting together a strong second-half effort, Kenyon fell 3-2 to Ohio Northern, ending its NCAA Tournament run and 2026 season.

The Owls got off to a quick start, with Luca Bilotto ’30 finding the back of the net just 30 seconds in. Bilotto finished the season as Kenyon’s leading goal scorer, tallying nine total goals. Two impressive saves from Matthew Kayser ’30 helped the Owls stay in front early, but Ohio Northern responded with two goals just a minute apart in the 11th and 12th minutes.

After a frenzied first few minutes of play, and despite continued pressure from Kenyon’s attack, the Polar Bears extended their lead to 3-1 following an own goal by the Owls’ defense. Kenyon headed into halftime trailing by two. Looking to mount a comeback, the Owls came out after the break, determined to get back in the game. In the 55th minute, Emmett Brown ’28 hit the nylon, cutting Ohio Northern’s lead to just one and putting a tie within reach. Kenyon continued to apply pressure throughout the second half, recording seven more shots as it searched for an equalizer.

In the final minutes, the Owls found themselves with a promising opportunity to tie the game. The ball bounded around inside the attacking box as Kenyon scrambled to find the equalizer. Bilotto fired a shot that Ohio Northern’s goalkeeper saved. Andrew Adams ’28 followed with a shot from outside the box, but an opposing defender deflected it. Despite the late offensive push, the Owls couldn’t find another goal, and the game ended in a 3-2 loss, eliminating Kenyon from the NCAA Tournament.

After the game, Andrews reflected on the season. “The [Ohio Northern] game was a tough way to end the season because we felt like we had more to give in the tournament,” he wrote in an email. “Overall, though, the season was very positive and we showed incredible growth from last year. I’m proud of everyone for the work we did this year and looking forward to next year even more.”

The Owls conclude their 2026–27 season with an overall record of 15-5. After a successful campaign highlighted by an NCAC Regular Season Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Kenyon looks ahead to building on this season’s accomplishments and returning stronger next fall. After closing out his collegiate soccer career, Moustapha Gassama ’27 reflected on the lessons he learned. “This season was full of tests of our character as a collective that I will use as lessons as I navigate life going forward,” he wrote in an email. “I’m glad to have done it with a team of 33 people I call my family and will cherish all of the memories for the rest of my life.”