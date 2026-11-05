Men’s soccer crowned NCAC regular season champions

COURTESY OF LOGAN FURLONGE

On Saturday, the Kenyon men’s soccer team was crowned NCAC regular season champions after defeating The College of Wooster 3-1. The game also marked the team’s Senior Day, where the Owls celebrated Robert Little ’27, Pablo Portillo ’27 and Moustapha Gassama ’27.

The first period began slowly: Midway through the sixth minute, Luca Bilotto ’30 attempted a shot, which was fended off by the Fighting Scots’ goalkeeper. The Owls kept pushing, earning two corner kicks. In the ninth minute, Lucas de Alarcon ’28 scored the first goal off an assist from Bilotto. Followed by a series of fouls and substitutions from both teams, Little received a yellow card, a sign of the rising tensions on the field. The Owls got back to work immediately, as de Alarcon attempted another shot to the bottom center. Although his attempt was ultimately saved, de Alarcon got the ball back less than a minute later and sent it to Andrew Adams ’28, who improved the score to 2-0 late in the first half. The Owls continued to demonstrate their command of the field as Kevin Farina ’28 sent the Owls’ third goal into the nylon just before the half with assists from Adams and Emmett Brown ’28.

Kenyon continued to seek out scoring opportunities as the second half started. Bilotto, Ethan Castaneda ’28 and Jack Commandeur ’29 displayed relentless offensive efforts, but each of their shots came up short. Following a yellow card on Wooster, Kenyon once again made several attempts to score. Commandeur sent the ball to the bottom center, but it was stopped by the Fighting Scots’ goalkeeper. Clyde Felsen ’30 took a shot and subsequently received a foul. After a series of substitutions, the Scots managed to notch a goal of their own, but it was too little, too late and the Owls took the game 3-1.

Kenyon ended its regular season with a 14-3 record, going 7-1 in conference. As NCAC regular season champions, the Owls solidified their presence atop the standings for the NCAC Tournament, giving Kenyon home-turf advantage. The Owls will begin postseason play on Thursday against the DePauw University Tigers at 2 p.m.