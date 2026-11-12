Men’s basketball struggles in season opener, drops two

COURTESY OF DAVID CARLEY

The Kenyon men’s basketball team opened its season over the weekend with the Bill Sudeck Tournament hosted by Case Western Reserve University. Kenyon’s first opponents of the tournament were the hosts, and the Owls hoped to open the season on the right note. The team ultimately came away with two losses, but looked ahead to its home opener in hopes of its first victory of the year. Unfortunately, Kenyon could not snag a win at home either, falling to Capital University on Wednesday night.

On Friday, Case Western came out on top with a score of 76-43, but not without some shining moments from the Owls. Kenyon started the night with a mountain to climb, finding itself in a 10-0 hole within the first six minutes. The Spartans pulled further ahead as the night continued, getting 24 points off of turnovers and 48 from their bench. The Owls finished 17-of-51 from the floor and scored 24 points in the paint. It was a tough opener, but the Owls kept fighting until the final horn sounded.

Bence Lendvay ’29 provided a real spark off the bench, leading the team with 11 points on 5-of-8 shots in just 19 minutes. Jackson Burke ’28 made the lane a no-fly zone with eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals for nine points. Langston Foster ’29 also added nine points.

Saturday’s game against Trine University (Ind.) started in favor of the Owls as they scored the first six points of the afternoon. Trine led 40-23 at the half as Kenyon was still in search of its first three-pointer of the day. However, the Owls came out of the break looking like a completely different team. Maybe it just took a half to adjust to an afternoon tipoff — they are nocturnal birds, after all. Kenyon shot 13-of-25, or 52%, in the second half, made 4-of-9 from deep and finished 22-of-46, 47.8% for the game, a massive jump from Friday.

Trine went on to win 85-59, and its fast break was the nail in the coffin, with 19 points to Kenyon’s one. The Owls held their own inside, though, outscoring Trine 34-30 in the paint. Playing on back-to-back days is never easy, and Kenyon’s better second-half energy came on day two of the tournament.

Nicholas Graves ’29 really spread his wings, pouring in 22 points and hitting three of his four 3-pointers, more than tripling his scoring production from the previous day. Burke chipped in eight points and Charlie Heywood ’27 contributed six points, five rebounds and two blocks.

After the weekend, Graves reflected on the team’s performance. “We were able to see on film that when we run our plays with pace and poise and push the ball in transition, we get the results we want out of it,” he wrote in an email. “Overall, this tournament was a good eye-opener for us to see that we can compete when we do those things.”

Burke looked to Wednesday night’s game with high hopes. “I’m super excited to play our first home game,” he wrote in an email. “We have one of the best home environments in the NCAC, I can’t wait to see our fans supporting and getting loud.”

Against Capital, the Owls looked to take flight and nab their first win of the season. The Comets got off on the front foot, going up 4-0 after the Owls missed a pair of layups. Marius Mazeika ’28 got Kenyon on the board with a jumper, before Burke evened the match at four apiece. However, Capital quickly regained command of the court, taking a 20-4 lead. Kenyon tried to chip away at Capital’s advantage, but the Owls were too on their heels to catch up, going into the half down 45-21.

Capital continued to run away with the lead in the second half, giving Kenyon no chance of a comeback. The Owls ultimately lost in front of their home crowd 78-62.

Despite the losses, Burke is optimistic for the season ahead. “My confidence in the team hasn’t wavered after a slow start to the season. We showed flashes of what we can. … We just have to put it all together.” Kenyon will play its next game on Saturday as the team travels to West Virginia to take on Bethany College (W.Va.).