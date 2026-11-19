COURTESY OF BEN RUSSELL

Last weekend, after struggling in its home opener, the Kenyon men’s basketball team traveled to Bethany, West Virginia, to take on Bethany College. The Owls battled during Saturday afternoon’s contest at Hummel Field House, but a late run by Bethany proved to be the difference in a 79-72 loss. Then, on Wednesday, despite leading the entire game, Kenyon lost to Otterbein University 50-49, dropping Kenyon to 0-5.

The first half was evenly contested, featuring six lead changes and six ties. Kenyon built its largest lead of the half at five points, taking a 30-25 advantage before Bethany responded. Langston Foster ’29 sank a 3-pointer late in the period and Jackson Burke ’28 added a basket, sending the Owls into halftime with a 35-32 lead.

The second half remained back and forth, as neither team could establish definitive control. Bethany briefly pulled ahead before Marius Mazeika ’28, Bence Lendvay ’29 and Nicholas Graves ’29 answered with baskets for Kenyon, eventually tying the game at 58-58 off a Graves 3-pointer with just over five minutes remaining.

After Bethany moved ahead 60-58, Graves found the hoop yet again to even the score. Mazeika then converted a fast-break layup to give Kenyon a 62-60 lead with 4:58 to play.

However, that would be the Owls’ final lead, as Bethany ran away with a few clutch 3s, converting nine of its final 10 free-throw attempts, ending the game 79-72.

Lendvay led Kenyon with 17 points and a 58% field goal shooting (7 of 12), adding seven rebounds. Graves finished with 15 points on 70% shooting (7 of 10), and three assists, while Foster contributed 12 points. Mazeika added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Burke recorded nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

Kenyon started Wednesday’s game on the defensive after Otterbein opened the scoring with a layup. The Owls wasted no time in catching up as Graves tied the score with a jumper and Burke hit a 3-pointer to take the lead. While the half was neck and neck for the majority of the time, the Owls never went down more than four points and had leads as large as nine. Although Otterbein found a layup and a 3-pointer late in the half, Kenyon headed into halftime up 22-18.

The second half got off to a rocky start when Lendvay fouled an Otterbein player less than a minute in, which led the Cardinals to convert on two free throws. The Owls could not seem to find their footing and allowed the Cardinals to go on a six-point run, effectively stealing the lead. Foster was the first Owl to find the hoop in the second with a layup followed by a free throw. After a period of missed shots and rebounds, Kenyon regained a handle on the game and worked to reclaim the lead, pulling ahead 35-29.

As the clock wound down, Kenyon’s offensive efforts fizzled out and Otterbein took its chance to soar. The Cardinals went on another six-point run in the final two minutes to secure the win with a score of 50-49, leaving Kenyon still searching for its first win.

Kenyon will be back in action on Saturday when it hits the road to take on Bluffton University.