Football dominates against Oberlin, defeats Yeomen 59-7

COURTESY OF JOE MAIORANA

On a spooky Halloween Saturday at McBride Field, the Kenyon football team turned the afternoon into a house of horrors for its Oberlin College opponents, rolling to a 59-7 NCAC win, making their record 3-5 (2-5 NCAC).

Kenyon did early damage with its passing game. Quarterback Drew Morgan ’29 found Max Heis ’30 for touchdowns of 8 and 4 yards in the first quarter, then hit him again from 10 yards out early in the second. Nicholas Gobel ’30 punched in a 1-yard score, and Nolan Dirks ’27 caught a 2-yard pass from Morgan for his first career touchdown. Kicker Bronson Maccini ’30 converted every extra point and the Owls took a 35-0 lead into the break.

“We were just able to execute our plan for what we wanted to attack and finish opportunities with touchdowns,” Morgan wrote after the game.

Oberlin opened the second half with an onside kick, hoping to catch Kenyon off guard. The ball hung in the air before Kenyon juggled it, and it went flying into a Yeoman’s hands, giving the visitors good field position. The Owls’ defense held steady, however, getting the ball back to give Gobel another scoring opportunity to make it 42-0.

Then the defense joined the party. On third-and-6 from the Oberlin 29-yard line, Alex Knight ’28 burst off the edge, dropped the quarterback for a 9-yard loss and jarred the ball loose. Trey Blazevich ’28 scooped it up and waltzed into the end zone untouched, the first touchdown of his Kenyon career. The play was the exclamation point on a defensive phrase that had kept the Yeomen off the board all day, making the score 49-0 with 3:22 left in the third.

Oberlin kept gambling on fourth down, and the Owls kept cashing in. After a stop, Kenyon took over at its own 30. Ryan Dean ’29 hit Hunter Fike ’29 for 7 yards, then sold a fake handoff to Jaden Jackson ’30. On the next snap, the ball went to Jackson, who found a crease and was gone, running half the length of the field for a 50-yard touchdown to open the fourth. He finished with a team-best 73 yards on just five carries.

After another failed Oberlin fourth-down try, Maccini launched a 29-yard field goal through the uprights with 6:45 to play, the only field goal of the day for either team, making it 59-0.

The Owls could not quite manage the shutout as the Yeomen finally made their way to the end zone with 2:33 left, ending the game 59-7. Morgan finished 13-of-15 for 130 yards and four touchdowns, three of which were on connections with Heis. “His poise and awareness as a first-year is outstanding,” Morgan wrote. “I look forward to growing our connection further.”

Kenyon has two games left in the 2026 season, the first of which is against Wabash College next Saturday at 1 p.m.