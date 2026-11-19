COURTESY OF JOE MAIORANA

On Saturday, the Kenyon football team hosted the Ohio Wesleyan University Battling Bishops for Senior Day and the team’s last game of the season. Throughout the game, Kenyon put up a consistent and formidable fight, but the Owls ultimately came up short in the final quarter, falling 27-21. Kenyon finished the season with a 3-7 record (2-7 NCAC). The Owls were energized for their final game as fans packed the stands to cheer on Kenyon for Senior Day. Before the game, the program honored its 17 seniors.

Kenyon had a tremendous start to the game, with an early touchdown by Brendan Comerford ’27 off of a pass from Drew Morgan ’29. The game was almost entirely back and forth, and the Battling Bishops countered Kenyon’s initial score. Both teams’ standout defenses kept the second quarter scoreless. Delante White ’30 proved to be a force on defense for the Owls, sacking Ohio Wesleyan University’s quarterback. The sack cost the Battling Bishops 5 yards and forced them to punt.

However, the Battling Bishops scored first in the third quarter to take the lead. The Owls answered quickly, as Kenyon’s offense pushed past Ohio Wesleyan’s defensive front in the third, as well, leveling the score once again. Morgan rushed left for 12 yards, racing past Ohio Wesleyan’s defense for the touchdown. Kenyon’s extra kick attempt was good, making the score 14-14 going into the last quarter.

Moving into the fourth, Kenyon looked to assert a commanding presence on the field and convert on offensive opportunities to achieve victory on Senior Day. Kenyon struck first with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Dominic Santoiemma ’29. Ohio Wesleyan responded almost immediately, resulting in yet another tie as time began to wind down. Unfortunately for the Owls, the Battling Bishops soared past the defense for a late touchdown. Although Kenyon got one final possession, a slew of incomplete passes, followed by an interception, made a comeback impossible. The final score was 27-21 in favor of Ohio Wesleyan.

Sam Finnerty ’27 earned Owl of the Week honors for his impressive defensive performance in the game. He contributed to nine tackles and one interception against the Battling Bishops. Morgan completed 13 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown. Santoiemma finished the game leading in rushing yards, leaving the sophomore with a positive end as he looks ahead to the seasons still to come. Although the Owls finished the season 3-7, they did improve on their 2025 record of 1-9.