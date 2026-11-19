COURTESY OF DAVID CARLEY

The Kenyon men’s and women’s cross country teams wrapped up their seasons on Saturday at the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Region Cross Country Championship in East Lansing, Michigan. The women finished 14th, the program’s best regional placement since 2019, and the men placed 15th.

Women: The women’s team scored 410 points on the 6K course for a 14th-place finish. Ellie Allan ’30 led Kenyon, placing 51st in 23:12.1. Lucie Prior ’28 followed in 68th (23:34.3) and Olivia Ide ’27 came in 78th (23:41.7). Katherine Novak ’30 and Eliza Herber ’30 completed the Owls’ scoring five in 101st (24:03.6) and 114th (24:18.9), respectively. Delaney Gradwell ’30 and Hannah Gross ’27 also ran for the Owls. Young talent shone for Kenyon, as three of the Owls’ top five scorers were first years, a great indication for Kenyon’s future success.

Men: The men’s team scored 402 points in the 8K race and placed 15th overall. Charlie Menzel ’28 led the way for the Owls, finishing 50th in 26:19.3. After the race, Menzel reflected on the day in East Lansing: “Personally I had a decent race, [but] I think that it could have gone better.” He added, “I think as a team, we have a lot to learn from and that’s good looking towards the future.”

Evan Blenkinsop ’30 followed Menzel in 65th with a time of 26:28.9. Adam Skidmore ’29, Noah Berg ’29 and Andrew Rich ’30 rounded out the scoring, finishing 94th, 96th and 97th, respectively, with just two seconds separating them, as Skidmore finished in 26:53.7, Berg crossed in 26:54.6 and Rich closed out the Owls’ finishers in 26:55.7. Champ Blose ’29 and Elliott Maggiotto ’30 also competed for the Owls, but did not score points.

Menzel feels confident that with continued work in the offseason, the team has a promising year ahead: “I think that it was a rebuilding season for the men’s cross country team and I think that we have a great foundation laid going into the offseason [to build on] during track season to work toward our goals for next year.”

Although the Owls did not advance to the NCAA Championship, both teams showed the benefits of a season built on consistency and effort. Many members of the cross country program will return to action this winter for the 2026–27 indoor track season.

Sports Editor Olivia Braun contributed to reporting.

Charlie Menzel ’28 is an opinions assistant for The Kenyon Collegian.