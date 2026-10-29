Women’s soccer hosts tigers

The Kenyon women’s soccer team hosted DePauw University on Saturday afternoon with plenty on the line: A tie would clinch a spot in the NCAC playoffs for the Owls, while a win would keep them in pursuit of the regular-season title. Ultimately, the match ended with a tie, leaving the Owls’ record 7-1-7 (3-0-3 NCAC) and setting their sights on the NCAC Tournament.

The visitors took the game’s first shot, an attempt from the top of the box that sailed wide off the post. Soon after, Mia Voutsinas ’29 latched onto a touch before getting chopped down, and the Tigers were fortunate to avoid a yellow card. Hannah Schmidt ’29 clipped the resulting free kick into the box, where it fell to Addison Szollosi ’29, whose left-footed strike went wide.

Maia Pasco ’30 looked to break the deadlock and unleashed a cannon of a shot that headed for the top corner, only for the Tigers’ goalkeeper to stop it with her outstretched right palm. It was the closest either side came in the first half. Kenyon went into halftime leading the shot count 5-2, while DePauw held a 3-1 edge in corner kicks.

Whatever Head Women’s Soccer Coach Sarah McClellan said at halftime worked, as the Owls started the second half on fire. They took five shots in the first seven minutes, with Emily Copeland ’28, Pasco and Szollosi all getting close. Mary Pietila ’29 had her first effort comfortably saved, but the sophomore defender wouldn’t be denied again as her second attempt floated over the keeper’s head and into the back of the net.

It was Pietila’s first collegiate goal, and it surprised her as much as anyone. “I wasn’t planning on shooting. My thought was to cross the ball, and it ended up going right in,” she wrote in an email. “I was so excited and shocked in the moment because I didn’t believe it at first.”

The Owls’ lead held until the final seconds, when a Kenyon foul with 16 seconds left gave DePauw a last-gasp free kick into the box. After a scramble, the ball fell to a DePauw player who was in the right place at the right time, and she volleyed it home. The Owls had no time to answer, and the 1-1 draw was a heartbreaker.

Still, the win was enough for the Owls to clinch a spot in the NCAC playoffs. The Owls will look to bounce back on Saturday against the NCAC No. 1 seed, The College of Wooster.