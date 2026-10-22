Women’s soccer celebrates seniors with win against Tigers

Kite, Helms, and Krueger pose with their families for senior day | KHALIUN GANIBAL

On Saturday, Kenyon entered its Senior Day matchup against Wittenberg University atop the NCAC standings. The Owls hadn’t lost to Wittenberg since 2017 and were looking to continue their winning streak. Then, on Tuesday, Kenyon traveled to University Heights to face John Carroll University, seeking revenge on the team that ended its season last year.

Before kickoff on Senior Day, Ariel Kite ’27, Skylar Helms ’27 and Sadie Krueger ’27 were honored for their achievements. “The seniors have meant so much to this team, both on and off the field,” Addison Szollosi ’29 wrote in an email. “They’ve set the standard for what it means to be a teammate, showing us the importance of hard work, commitment and being there for one another through the highs and lows.”

All three seniors got the start and it didn’t take the Owls long to get into their groove, as Mia Voutsinas ’28 and Maia Pasco ’30 challenged the Tigers’ defense, but were unable to find the back of the net. The Owls continued to pile on the pressure as the half wore on, outshooting Wittenberg 12-3, but the hosts went into the second half with nothing to show for it.

Kenyon made its customary change at halftime, with Lila Micheal ’29 replacing Kite in goal. Just under 10 minutes into the second half, the Owls got what they had been waiting for: The ball found its way to Szollosi, who took a few touches before playing a pass to Pasco, who slotted it past the keeper and into the net. Mavec Field erupted as the Owls took the lead.

After the half, off a throw-in from Mary Pietila ’29, Emily Copeland ’28 shielded the ball from her defender and was struck down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Copeland shouldered the responsibility with ease, placing her shot in the top right corner. The keeper got a hand to it, but it wasn’t enough and the Owls doubled their lead.

Szollosi credited the win to teamwork. “The key to our win against Wittenberg was as simple as working together and playing for each other,” she said in an email. “[Kenyon Women’s Soccer] considers every game in conference play a ‘championship game.’ Team chemistry is very important, and it has helped our team be so successful this season.” She added, “The best part of the day was celebrating our seniors on their very special senior day.”

Then, on Tuesday at John Carroll, the hosts started out on the front foot with a quick attack down the left wing. The Blue Streaks took a shot that flew just past the post. With eight and a half minutes gone, Kenyon conjured up its best chance of the half, but Voutsinas was shut down by the keeper yet again. John Carroll won a free kick right in front of the Owls’ bench and, after the ball was looped in, a Blue Streaks player got in front of her marker and lobbed a header over Kite and into the back of the net. The Owls went into halftime down a goal for just the second time this season.

In the second half, the Owls brought their play up a few gears. With just 20 minutes left, Copeland received a pass from Pasco, lost her defender and rocketed a shot from 30-plus yards into the top right corner to even the score. The Owls thought they might have a chance to turn it around completely when Chanda Maambo ’28 played in a cross that appeared to strike the outstretched arm of a John Carroll defender. The play went to video-assistance referees, but the referee ultimately decided there wasn’t enough evidence to award a penalty kick.

The game ended all square, leaving the Owls in second place in the conference standings with two regular-season games remaining. Looking ahead to the playoffs, Szollosi said the team is relying on its hard work: “It’s important that we stay confident in ourselves and in each other. We’ve put in a lot of work to get to this point, and we need to trust that work while continuing to push one another to be better.” Kenyon hosts DePauw University on Saturday at 1 p.m.