Volleyball celebrates eight graduating seniors, falls 3-0

COURTESY OF JOE MAIORANA

On Saturday, the Kenyon volleyball team celebrated the Owls’ eight seniors for Senior Day and faced DePauw University in its fifth conference game of the season, falling 3-0. The Owls’ record now stands at 7-18 and 0-6 in NCAC play.

The Owls showed promise in the first set, taking an early lead before struggling to maintain their momentum. DePauw capitalized on the shift in play to take the set to 25-18. The second set followed a similar pattern, as Kenyon gained an early advantage but could not fend off the Tigers. In the third set, the Owls looked to extend the match, keeping the score close at 11-10 midway through the set. However, a 13-point run by DePauw put the game out of reach for the Owls, and the Tigers secured the sweep.

Four of the eight seniors led the match statistically. Rachel Ferrera ’27 led the team with 6 kills, while Olivia Gumz ’27 and Sophia Menke ’27 had five kills apiece. Starting setter Hannah Schwemm ’27 added 16 assists.

Beyond their on-court contributions, the seniors played a big role in shaping the program over the past four years. In the 2025-26 season, the group led the team to an NCAC Tournament appearance. The seniors also excelled in the classroom, with three Team Academic Awards and multiple College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors, notably for Schwemm, Anna Flota ’27 and Menke.

The seniors’ influence also extended beyond individual achievements, helping create an uplifting environment. “The seniors have established a wonderful culture for the team,” Abby Jackson ’29 said. “They really set the tone for the way the rest of the team interacts with each other … and shows up to practice.”

That culture is also evident within the senior class itself. In an email to the Collegian, Menke reflected on the relationships she has built with her teammates over the years: “Our class has a real love and appreciation for each other and I feel thankful to be surrounded by such wonderful women.”

As the seniors reflected on their final season coming to an end, both Menke and Jordan Deane ’27 expressed gratitude for relationships and experiences that defined their college experience. “It was such an amazing way to reflect on my four years at Kenyon,” Deane wrote in an email. “Undoubtedly, this group of girls has shaped my time here and I could not imagine spending four years with any other group. They have seen me through my highs and lows on and off the court, and have pushed me to be the best version of myself.” Menke shares similar sentiments: “It was really special to be out there with all my seniors. We have seen a lot of growth on and off the court and I am grateful to have shared so many memories with them.”