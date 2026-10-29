Senior Spotlight: Dominic Simpson talks football career

COURTESY OF JOE MAIORANA

As the 2026 football season comes to a close, defensive back Dominic Simpson ’27 sat down with Sports Editor Casey Master ’27 to reflect on his Kenyon career. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Name: Dominic Simpson

Team: Football

Hometown: Livonia, Michigan

Major: Molecular Biology

Casey Master (CM): How old were you when you started playing football, and what got you into the game?

Dominic Simpson (DS): I remember playing tackle football at first when I was six, but I initially started playing, I believe, when I was five — flag football. And honestly, I couldn’t really tell you when I got into it or how I got into it. I’m pretty sure my mom just kind of signed me up. [She said] “Hey, this kid is playing a sport,” you know, you gotta.

CM: What have you learned from your four seasons of football at Kenyon?

DS: So much. I think, [with] getting older and playing football, I’ve learned [to] just live in the present, especially with these last couple seasons or these last couple games I’ve had. I’ve been playing football for 16 years of my life, so just really trying to enjoy the time with my teammates and my coaches around me.

CM: What is your favorite memory of your four years with Kenyon football?

DS: This one is definitely two years ago, my sophomore year, our five-and-five season, which was probably our best in a while. In our last game, we beat [Ohio Wesleyan University] in a nail-biter. So that was probably my favorite memory. It was so wonderful to see all the seniors get their final goodbye, and they were all super, super happy, super stoked. So that was great.

CM: How has the program changed since you’ve been here? How has it stayed the same?

DS: I would say the culture has changed a bunch. I would say, when I was a freshman, there was less emphasis on a culture within the team, and I believe my freshman year was [Head Football] Coach [Ian] Good’s first or second year as a head coach. So I guess throughout my four years, we’ve built a great culture, a great team culture. So that’s one thing that’s changed. Something that’s stayed the same is, obviously, some of the coaches change, but Coach Good and his motivation for making people the best version of themselves has stayed the same. His mission has stayed the same. I appreciate that.

CM: Reflecting on the season so far, how has it been going and where would you like to see it end?

DS: I feel like my past four years here, [our] seasons haven’t really been the greatest, other than my sophomore year. This season, it’s not going to plan. But where I see us heading is just having fun. And hopefully, like two years ago, getting a win in our senior game.

CM: What advice would you give to the next generation of seniors on your team and the next generation of Kenyon football players generally?

DS: Just really live in the present. Don’t get too caught up with your performance or your record, or all these other factors. Just really, really try and enjoy it for what it is, because that’s what football’s all about: having fun. Be intentional about your time here at Kenyon because, for me, it’s flown by. If you want to be a better football player, there’s opportunity for that [and] if you want more focus on academics, there’s also room for that.

CM: What will you miss most about being on the team and playing football?

DS: I think just hanging out with the guys, seeing them all the time. Even when, you know, stuff isn’t going well — say, school’s not going great — just being in the locker room and hanging out with my teammates at practice is amazing and puts a smile on my face.