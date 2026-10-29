Men’s soccer clinches playoff

The Kenyon men’s soccer team bounced back from a frustrating loss to Denison University with two consecutive victories over Oberlin College and Ohio Wesleyan University, securing a spot in the NCAC Tournament. The Owls opened the stretch with a dominant 6-2 road victory over Oberlin before returning to action to defeat Ohio Wesleyan 4-2. The wins improved Kenyon’s record to 13-3 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

Captain Andrew Adams ’28 said the team used its loss to Denison as motivation to refocus for the games ahead. “Losing to Denison was frustrating, but it was important in shaping the rest of our season,” Adams said. “We came out slow against Denison and were unable to get one back. We learned from our mistakes and learned that we aren’t perfect; we still have work to do.”

The team’s renewed focus was evident against Oberlin, as Kenyon scored four goals in the first half to establish a commanding lead. Jack Commandeur ’29 opened the scoring in the fourth minute, finishing a corner kick assisted by Joey Nigro ’29. First year Luca Bilotto ’30 then scored twice, with assists from Kevin Farina ’28 and Nigro, before Ethan Castaneda ’28 added a fourth goal off an assist from Emmett Brown ’28 to close out the first half. Oberlin responded with two second-half goals, but Kenyon retaliated with two of its own. Bilotto completed his first collegiate hat trick in the 83rd minute off an assist from Danny Kankam ’29. Just 50 seconds later, Lucas de Alarcon ’28 scored his seventh goal of the season, assisted by Brown, to secure the 6-2 victory.

The Owls carried that same offensive momentum into Tuesday’s matchup against Ohio Wesleyan. After the Bishops took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute, Kenyon responded with three goals before halftime. Nigro equalized in the 31st minute, then took the lead for the Owls seven minutes later. Adrian Bondartsov ’30 scored two more goals: the first in the 39th minute, assisted by his brother Peter Bondartsov ’30 and Farina, and the second in the second half, assisted by Robert Little ’27 and Brown. Peter’s effort helped Kenyon secure the away 4-2 win.

The victory guaranteed that Kenyon will host its semifinal match next week. For Adams, the opportunity to compete at home is a meaningful milestone for the team. “It would mean so much to the team and I to be able to host a NCAC Tournament final next Saturday,” Adams said. “It would be symbolic of how far this team has come, and what more we can accomplish.”

With one regular season game remaining, Kenyon will host The College of Wooster on Saturday at 2 p.m. for Senior Day.