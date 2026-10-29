Football handed narrow defeat on road against Denison

On Saturday, the No. 4 Denison University Big Red and the No. 8 Kenyon Owls set their sights on a fierce matchup. With both teams coming off losses from the week before, the Owls had a greater chance of pulling off the upset. However, the Big Red were the ones who walked away with a hard-fought 21-14 victory.

The Owls gave the Big Red a serious run for their money in the first half. Most of the first quarter was defined by defensive stops and offensive mishaps for both teams, as the score remained 0-0 until late into the initial period. After the Owls failed to stall Denison’s offense, the Big Red missed a field goal, much to Kenyon’s relief. The Owls responded with an 80-yard drive, most notably including a 42-yard pass from quarterback Drew Morgan ’29 to receiver Max Heis ’30. With under a minute left in the period, Morgan connected with another receiver. This time it was Tyler Gladden ’28 who opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown.

Denison was able to get on the scoreboard with a 60-yard drive and rush into the endzone. However, the Big Red were not quite able to tie it up, as the kicking troubles continued with a blocked extra-point attempt. Despite this series of plays, the Owls were able to hold out and stay on top. The offense capitalized after a recovered fumble, which gave the Owls good enough field position for Morgan to find Heis again with an 11-yard touchdown. Kenyon went into the half with a sizable 14-6 lead.

After the break, there seemed to be a shift. The Big Red regrouped and scored their second touchdown of the day, ultimately tying the game after a successful two-point conversion. Shortly after, the Big Red found the endzone for the third time, putting them ahead 21-14. The Owls were unable to come up with an answer in the fourth quarter, and Denison remained on top at home.

Next week, the Owls will face the Oberlin College Yeomen, who are currently winless in conference play.