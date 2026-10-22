Football falls to Bears 65-0

In the Kenyon football team’s first game against No. 9 Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) since 2012, the Owls fell 65-0 in an offensive rout by the Bears, who remain undefeated and continue to rise in the NCAC football rankings.

During their first possession of the game, the Owls converted their first down off of 7 rushing yards from Charli Runco ’30 and a completion by quarterback Drew Morgan ’29 to wide receiver Brendan Comerford ’27. However, the Owls couldn’t gain further yardage or get anywhere near the endzone.

WashU (6-0, 5-0 NCAC) scored a touchdown on its first drive after a 7-yard run from its quarterback. The Bears continued their rampage when they blocked a Kenyon punt, resulting in a safety during the first quarter. On its next offensive possession, WashU scored another touchdown, bringing the score to 16-0 less than 10 minutes into the game.

The Bears scored two subsequent touchdowns; the first was a 15-yard run in the first quarter and the second, set up by a fumbled Kenyon punt attempt, was a 7-yard run in the second quarter, leading the Bears to a 30-0 lead. Before the end of the second quarter, WashU had two more possessions resulting in touchdowns, making the score 44-0 at the half.

During the third quarter, the Bears managed to secure three more touchdowns, which ended the scoring as neither team could scrape together any points in the fourth.

WashU had 456 yards of offense while its defense held Kenyon to only five first downs and 67 offensive yards. Runco earned the bulk of the Owls’ offensive yards, as he delivered 41 yards over 10 total carries.

Despite its loss, Kenyon saw multiple strong individual performances. Comerford led the team with 22 receiving yards, while both he and Tyler Gladden ’28 had three catches for the Owls. Defensively, Andrew Pohlman ’29 led with eight tackles, while Michael Kerr ’27, Jackson Belyn ’27 and Sam Finnerty ’27 all had four sacks.

With five games left in the season, Kenyon looks to rebound on Saturday when the team travels to Granville, where Kenyon hopes to win against Denison University for the first time since 2005.