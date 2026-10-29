Field hockey outlasts JCU in double overtime nail-biter

COURTESY OF KHALIUN GANIBAL

On Saturday, the Kenyon field hockey team hit the road to battle the Blue Streaks of John Carroll University, where a goal from Henny Maher ’29 in double overtime clinched the Owls’ victory. With this NCAC win, the Owls improve to 7-8 overall (6-3 NCAC).

The Owls got off to a quick start on enemy turf, putting up eight shots on John Carroll and amassing four corners in the first quarter alone. A couple of corners delivered by defender Ada Wigfield ’27 helped the offense continue to knock at the door, but a standout performance from the Blue Streaks goalkeeper held the Owls at zero. Kenyon kept its fighting spirit as it started the second quarter, earning two corners early in the period, but the Blue Streaks continued to swallow up shot after shot despite the Owls’ best efforts. After successfully fending off both Kenyon corners, the Blue Streaks found some fight of their own and sent a ball past Sofia Chaves ’28 to come away with a late 1-0 lead.

Down by one after the half, the Owls were looking to regain their energy and level the playing field. Kenyon’s swift work in the neutral zone helped supply Casey Master ’27 with an initial look at the net, which turned into another corner for the Owls. After a powerful corner from Wigfield, Master slotted her fifth goal of the season with help from Gigi Johnson ’27 on the assist. This early goal helped to galvanize the Owls’ energy as the third quarter pressed on. Kenyon continued to create chances as the half continued, and eventually got another corner with just one minute left in the third, but the score would remain dead even at 1-1. John Carroll got a corner of its own in the fourth, but could not capitalize either, and the teams were sent into a 10-minute, golden goal overtime period.

In an interview, Rigby Zentner ’27 described the team’s nerves during the extra time: “That was so stressful. It was more stressful watching it, rather than being on the field because there’s only the ball to think about.”

The Blue Streaks started the overtime attack with a corner just mere seconds into play, but another quick move from Chaves kept them both level. The tide changed in favor of the Owls about halfway through the period, as Wigfield and Maher peppered the John Carroll keeper with shots, but another stroke of luck for John Carroll kept the score even. The period closed with a green card and two-minute penalty against the opposing team, and the Owls were forced to continue their hunt for the win in another 10-minute overtime period.

Kenyon dominated the field as soon as the second overtime clock started, quickly moving the ball up the field, finding an open Maher just inside the circle. A powerful shot from Maher sailed into the back of the net, winning the Owls the game with a little over four minutes to go. The beautiful performance earned her NCAC Athlete of the Week honors, her second of the season.

After the game, Maher reflected on the game-winner. “I was pretty tired at that point, and it just felt like a lot of relief getting the goal in, and honestly, a little bit of shock,” she wrote in an email. “It was kind of a messed up play by the other team that I think could have gone in a different direction, but I was proud that I played through it and that obviously I put it in the back of the net.”

The Owls will gear up this Saturday with a spooky NCAC matchup at home on Halloween. If the Owls win against The College of Wooster on senior day, they will punch their ticket to the four-team NCAC postseason tournament. Maher is looking forward to the game and is confident in her team’s chemistry: “I think that right now the team has a lot of momentum and cohesion. Once we work as a team and we make those connections throughout the field, I think that’s when we’re playing our strongest.” She continued, adding, “I can very decisively say every single person on this team wants to win on Saturday.”

Casey Master ’27 is a sports editor for The Kenyon Collegian.