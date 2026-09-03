Volleyball drops season opener at home in front of crowd

Schwemm racked up six kills on Tuesday | ANNA REIF

On Tuesday night, the Kenyon volleyball team kicked off its season with a home match against Bluffton University. After a thrilling battle, the Owls fell short to the Beavers three sets to one, a frustrating loss that resulted in a 0-1 record for the Owls.

The opening set proved a slow start for Kenyon, with Bluffton gaining a 7-1 advantage out of the gate. Back-to-back kills from Olivia Gumz ’27, Kendall Kirkbride ’29 and Sophia Menke ’27 brought the Owls back into the game. The Beavers didn’t ease up, however, increasing their lead to 15-8. More successful attacks from Gumz, Kirkbride and Menke, as well as several forced attack errors, evened the playing field, and the Owls began to give the Beavers a run for their money. A strong kill from Hannah Schwemm ’27 sent the match into a back-and-forth point gain. Stuck at 25-25 in a win-by-two situation, the Owls ultimately gave up two hits from the Bluffton side and lost the set 27-25.

Kenyon thrived in set two, and a 5-0 start sent the Owls soaring. While Bluffton managed a few points here and there, Kenyon’s attacking pressure remained solid. Attack errors on the Beavers, paired with kills from Gumz and Abby Stenger ’30, increased Kenyon’s lead to 16-7. More offensive success put the Owls up 20-13. Finally, a five-point streak secured the win; attacks from Stenger and Kirkbride and attack errors on Bluffton made all the difference. With a 25-13 final score, Kenyon and Bluffton sat 1-1.

The Owls’ offensive pressure was cut short, however, by an unsuccessful third set. After an even matchup for the first several points, the Beavers regained control, holding the Owls at 11 points while growing their own score. Kenyon struggled to keep up, resulting in a 25-18 set loss.

Down two sets, the fourth set became a must-win for Kenyon. The Owls had high hopes with an early 6-3 lead. Bluffton was able to tie the match 8-8 before going on an offensive run. Down 20-14, this was Kenyon’s last chance to stay in it. With an electric crowd cheering them on from the stands, the Owls slowly closed the gap. Back-to-back kills from Stenger, Kirkbride and Menke brought the score to 24-22, still in favor of the Beavers. But a tough attack from Bluffton ended the set 25-22 and, thus, the match 3-1.

Rather than dwell on the loss, Schwemm had positive things to say about the team’s future this season. “Our team energy was a huge difference maker in high-pressure moments, and our offense was putting together some really nice plays to capitalize on some fantastic hustle and grit in the back row,” she wrote in an email to the Collegian. “As the season progresses and we establish our confidence and level of play, there is nothing but opportunity ahead this fall.”

Kenyon will be back in action at the Great Lakes Crossover on Friday and Saturday in Tiffin. Schwemm has high hopes for the upcoming tournament: “All I feel about this weekend is excitement about the chance to get out there and prove what we can do, showcasing everything we’ve been working [on] in the gym!”