Men’s soccer accumulates yellow cards en route to victory

The owls seized a narrow victory despite yellow cards KENYON ATHLETICS

The Kenyon men’s soccer team opened its season this week on Mavec Field with a 2-1 victory over the Ohio Northern Polar Bears.

Kenyon got off to a choppy start, as Ohio Northern earned the first shot of the game after just six minutes of play, and the referee handed Emmett Brown ’28 the first yellow card of the game just 13 minutes in. However, the Owls quickly shifted the momentum. Less than a minute later, Lucas de Alarcon ’28 scored the first goal of the evening, assisted by Brown.

The Owls came out hot, earning the early advantage, and after just two minutes of back and forth, Luca Bilotto ’30 made his collegiate debut memorable by sending the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal after a 50-yard breakaway, putting the Owls up 2-0.

During the remainder of the half, the Owls tallied just one more shot, but racked up two yellow cards: one on David Do ’29 and another on Adrian Bondartsov ’30. Meanwhile, the Polar Bears struggled to find any on-goal opportunities, although they had a corner kick in the 40th minute.

Ohio Northern found more offensive success as the team entered the second period, hitting the back of the net at 53:48, getting within reach of a tie. With the time winding down, the heat and humidity seemed to affect the Owls, as they were only able to garner two shots in the second half. Despite a lackluster offensive performance, Kenyon managed to pick up another pair of yellow cards, this time on Moustapha Gassama ’27 and Peter Bondartsov ’30.

By the end of regulation, Kenyon accumulated five yellow cards over the course of the game. However, the Owls did not completely lose their focus and still managed to outshoot the Polar Bears 8-7 and 4-3 on goal.

Starting the year undefeated, the Owls will be back in action on Friday as they travel to Anderson, Indiana, to take on Anderson University. As the season progresses, the Owls will look to improve on their 7-4-7 record from the 2025 season and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2024.