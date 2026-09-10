LeBlanc and Menzel soar to first place finishes at home

Both the Kenyon men’s and women’s cross country teams kicked off their 2026 seasons in style on Friday evening, sweeping Ohio Wesleyan University at the Port Kenyon Opener.

Women: The Kenyon women got things rolling first, racing to a 25-30 team victory over Ohio Wesleyan in the 4K opening race.

Kenyon claimed three of the top four finishes as Mathilde LeBlanc ’28 led the way in her collegiate debut for the Owls, crossing the line first overall in 14:09.3 — it was a bold introduction to the Kenyon program. Lucie Prior ’28 wasn’t far behind, taking third place in 14:54.8, with veteran Olivia Ide ’27 right on her heels in fourth at 14:58.4. Prior and Ide crossed the line together, which was no accident. “It was super exciting having Kenyon take the top spots,” Prior wrote in an email to the Collegian.” Olivia and I have been doing all our workouts and training together, so it was great that we were able to stick together and run the whole race side by side.”

She credited a strong preseason with setting the tone before the gun even went off. “We had a lot of good practices and workouts during preseason, so I think I was in a pretty good mindset before the race,” she said.

Kenyon’s score was rounded out by first year Ellie Allan ’30, who placed 10th in 15:38.0. Eliza Herber ’30 placed 11th at 15:50.9, Katherine Novak ’30 in 13th at 16:04.4 and Eva Shannon ’27 added a 15th-place finish in 16:33.8, all adding points to the board for the Owls.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Prior likes what she sees in this team: “I think we have a great group of runners this year, so it’ll be fun to see what we can accomplish.”

Men: An hour later, with the sun beginning to dip, the Kenyon men took to the course for the 6K and put together an even more decisive result, defeating Ohio Wesleyan 18 to 45.

Charlie Menzel ’28 led the way, winning the race outright in 19:47.0. Evan Blenkinsop ’30 wasn’t far off his pace, taking second in 19:53.3. Kenyon runners claimed six of the next seven spots, led by Andrew Rich ’30 in fourth (20:13.1) and Jackson Beemer ’29 in fifth (20:27.8). Austen Boyd ’30 took sixth in 20:33.7, Champ Blose ’29 was seventh in 20:37.2 and Luke Galik ’28 rounded out Kenyon’s scoring, coming in eighth at 20:48.7.

Caleb Low ’28 crossed the line in ninth in 20:54.0, and John Coffin ’29 followed in 10th at 21:03.9, further padding Kenyon’s advantage before a Battling Bishop runner crossed in 11th.

For Menzel, there was something almost ordinary about the whole afternoon, and that was part of what made it such a success. “The home meet is always fun because it feels like a glorified practice,” he said. “Honestly, I felt like this was any Friday workout and I was just duking it out with my teammates.”

Still, he walked away from the season opener with real confidence about what’s next. “I feel really excited and confident for what’s ahead,” he said. “This was a great way to open the season, by far the best I’ve done at this meet, so I really want to see what happens at the next few races.”

Looking ahead, the team will compete in the All-Ohio Classic on Sept. 18, hosted by Cedarville University.

Charlie Menzel ’28 is an opinions assistant for The Kenyon Collegian.