Lacrosse teams celebrate seniors ahead of postseason play

Women: On Saturday, the Kenyon women’s lacrosse team defeated DePauw University 19-7 in the team’s Senior Day game to claim its spot in the NCAC tournament.

Ali Hatfield ’24, one of the 10 seniors honored at Saturday’s game, recounted how the seniors channeled their excitement for the day into a powerful performance. “Prior to the game, emotions were strong among the seniors recognizing that this was likely our last time playing on [the Field at] Benson [Bowl],” she wrote in an email to the Collegian. “The game was very high stakes for conference tournament placement, so we supported each other in turning those emotions into motivation. We agreed that while it may be our last time playing on Benson, it wouldn’t be our last time playing this season.”

The Battling Bishops struck first, scoring the first goal of the day just over 30 seconds into the first quarter. The Owls were quick with their response, though, as Alex Tiatia ’25 found the back of the net less than a minute later, evening the score at 1-1. DePauw didn’t slow down, however, and scored three goals in a row across the next 10 minutes of play. Despite the deficit in front of them, Kenyon was not deterred, as both Kate Lengel ’24 and Ashley Quinn ’26 netted goals within a minute of each other. A late unassisted score from DePauw put the Tigers up 5-3 at the conclusion of the first frame.

Kenyon got the scoring started quickly in the second quarter, as goals from Hatfield and Mallory Brophy ’25 evened the score at 5-5. The Tigers struck back to reclaim a 6-5 lead, but it would be their last lead of the game. The Owls pounced, scoring six unanswered goals to end the first half. Two goals apiece from Lily Mason ’26 and Spencer Kirsch ’26, along with tallies from Blythe Karras ’25 and Hatfield, gave the Owls an 11-6 advantage at the break.

The Owls were similarly dominant in the second half, as they conceded only one goal to the Tigers in the final 30 minutes of play. Karras got the scoring started, netting her second goal of the day a few minutes into the third frame. After trading possession for much of the next ten minutes and a quick goal from DePauw, Lengel, who was named NCAC Athlete of the Week, once again brought back the Owls’ momentum. Finding the back of the net twice in a matter of minutes, Lengel recorded her 99th and 100th career goals for the Owls. A lack of DePauw offense and four more unanswered goals in the final frame gave Kenyon the 19-7 victory.

Hatfield described the team’s emotions after the win, saying, “The team was ecstatic about the win Saturday, the energy during the game was the highest I’ve seen it all season on every part of the field.” Nola Garand ’25, the Owls’ starting goalie, backed up her teammate’s sentiment. “Saturday’s win was a complete team effort with domination on offense and defense,” she wrote in an email to the Collegian. “So proud of everyone’s hard work!”

Kenyon ends its regular season with an even .500 record of 7-7 (3-3 NCAC), finishing with the No. 3 ranking in the conference.

Men: The Kenyon men’s lacrosse team celebrated Senior Day at home in Gambier with a 28-6 win over the Hiram College Terriers. The Owls recognized their 12 graduating seniors before they took off for their matchup on the Field at Benson Bowl.

The Owls came out swinging, scoring 12 goals in the first period. The Terriers had a late two goal rebuttal near the end of the first frame, but an extra Kenyon score from David Lifson ’24 gave Kenyon a 13-2 lead heading into the second. The rest of the half was much of the same, as the Owls tacked on 10 more goals to head into half time with an impressive 23-3 lead.

The third quarter started slowly for both teams, with the defense on both sides of the field controlling the game. However, the Owls were able to capitalize on offense towards the end of the frame, scoring four goals to Hiram’s one. Despite being outshot 2-1 in the fourth, Kenyon’s consistent offense throughout the game helped the Owls coast to an easy 28-6 win.

Kenyon tied its record for fourth-most goals in a game in program history, matching its showings against Hiram last season and against Marietta College in 2002. An astounding 15 Owls found the back of the net this game, with Jack Marshall ’25, Teddy Oliver ’24 and Mike Kapral ’26 leading the team with four goals apiece. The offense in the first half was spearheaded by sophomore Gavin Gumucio ’26, who assisted on six of Kenyon’s first 10 goals. David Chintala ’26, Kyle Becker ’25, Cole Abel ’27 and Lifson each scored two goals, with six other Owls also tacking on a goal. Kenyon went 31-for-38 from the faceoff circle with every faceoff specialist getting a piece of the action.

With the regular season in the books, the Owls are headed back to the NCAC tournament. Kenyon’s record stands at 12-5 overall (6-2 NCAC), clinching the third seed in the upcoming conference tournament. The Owls will head to Delaware, Ohio, to take on the Battling Bishops of Ohio Wesleyan University on Thursday.

Though both teams have made the NCAC tournament, coverage will not be included in this issue.