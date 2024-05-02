Baseball sweeps Hiram in final regular season road games

Carr | SEJIN KIM/SID/NCAA

The Kenyon baseball team won its final conference road games on Tuesday, helping to solidify the team’s spot in the NCAC standings ahead of the final weekend of the regular season. After a split against the DePauw University Tigers and a sweep over the Hiram College Terriers, the Owls’ record stands at 21-13 (8-6 NCAC).

On Saturday, Kenyon opened the scoring in game one after Luke Meister ’25 hit a one-out triple in the top of the second and Dustin Lee ’25 grounded out to score Meister. DePauw tied things up in the home half of the inning, then took a 2-1 lead in the next frame with an RBI single. The Owls leveled the score at two in the fifth, when Giovanni Giuliani ’27 drove in Lee with an RBI fielder’s choice. In the bottom of the inning, DePauw loaded the bases before a two-out single gave the Tigers a lead they would never surrender. DePauw then poured on five runs in the seventh inning to put the game out of reach, and, though Giuliani got a run back for Kenyon with his first collegiate home run, the Owls fell 9-3.

Kenyon bounced back quickly in game two, scoring five runs in the second inning. The Owls relied largely on strong baserunning, as no Kenyon batter hit for extra bases in the frame. Unfortunately for the Owls, their 5-0 lead was short-lived, and the Tigers responded with an RBI double to get on the board and a grand slam to tie the game with one out in the third inning. Noah Rosenberg ’25 relieved Jackson Niedel ’26 and ended the inning without surrendering any additional runs. After a scoreless fourth inning for both teams, Kenyon’s offense roared back to life in the fifth. Stephen Carr ’24 drove in the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded single, and singles from Nate Rosen ’25, Malcolm Gaynor ’24 and Meister helped the Owls grow their lead to 12-5. Rosenberg and Christian Harris ’25 shut down DePauw the rest of the way, while the Kenyon bats stayed hot, scoring two runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth to secure the 17-5 run (mercy) rule victory.

Lee was proud of the Owls’ ability to bounce back in game two. “We were able to get in a groove in the second game, which allowed us to split,” Lee wrote in an email to the Collegian. “As a group, coming back and run-ruling a team after losing a heartbreaking game is a big step in the right direction. That game was a must-win game for us as well.”

Three days later, Kenyon was dominant in its sweep of Hiram. Ben Nash ’24 started game one off with a solo home run, taking a lead the Owls would not surrender for the rest of the game. Kenyon continued to tack on runs across the next eight innings and cruised to a 10-2 win. First-year pitchers Peyton Hodges ’27 and Jack Enger ’27 were excellent, each only allowing one run. Hodges picked up his fourth win of the year, while Enger’s four innings of work earned him his fourth save.

The Owls started off hot in game two, as Lee’s two-out single and a throwing error from the Terriers allowed Rosen to score, giving Kenyon a 1-0 lead after one inning. Parker Gibbons ’25 hit his third home run of the season in the next frame, adding on two more runs for the Owls. After starting pitcher Jackson Yelland ’24 allowed a two-run home run and put two men on the bases, his day was done, and Rosenberg came in to record the final outs of the third inning. Kenyon restored its three-run cushion in the next inning, as Lee drove in Gaynor and Nash with an RBI double. In the home half of the fourth, Hiram tied things up, and Theo Canning ’26 came in in relief of Rosenberg. Canning was excellent in 2.1 innings of work, helping to settle the Owls’ defense, while their bats stayed hot. In the fifth inning, Gibbons got things started with the go-ahead RBI double, and Kenyon added seven more runs by the time the frame was over. Leading 13-5 in the top of the seventh, a sacrifice fly from Rosen and an error from the Terriers allowed two more runs to score, and the Owls took the 15-5 run (mercy) rule win in their final regular-season road game.

Kenyon hosted Capital University on Wednesday for a non-conference matchup. The Owls jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first, thanks to RBI knocks from Tyler Nee ’27, Robbie Coates ’26 and Ben Zimmerman ’26, before the Comets answered back with a six-run second inning. After Ben Gimbel ’24 and Nee tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the inning, the two teams stayed deadlocked until the sixth, when Parker Ellis ’26 hit a solo home run to give Kenyon a 7-6 lead. The Owls held onto the slim advantage until the eighth, when the Comets hit a two-run double to take the lead. Capital tacked on another run after a wild pitch to win 9-7.

On Saturday, Kenyon will close the season with a home doubleheader against Wittenberg University, the second-place team in the NCAC. The Owls currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot, and Lee knows that Kenyon’s fate lies in its own hands: “We just need to keep our mental approach to hitting the same as we have done all year round and not care who is on the other side. If we play our game the way we know we can, we can win out the rest of the year.”