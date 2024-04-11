Women’s tennis beats NCAC foes, men’s team goes 1-2

Dakos, left, and Amado Aguad were dominant. | COURTESY OF TATUM JONES

Women: The No. 35 Kenyon women’s tennis team traveled to take on Ohio Wesleyan University and Wittenberg University. In their second and third NCAC matches, the Owls stayed perfect and managed consecutive 9-0 sweeps.

Kenyon defeated Ohio Wesleyan 9-0 without much fuss, similar to last week’s demolition of the College of Wooster. The day started out with doubles, as the No. 1 pair, Leni Lazaridou ’26 and Allaire Berl ’26, won 8-0. Next, the No. 2 doubles players, Shadia Amado Aguad ’26 and Eleni Dakos ’24, kept the momentum going and won 8-2. Finally, Ana Brand ’27 and Lalasa Nagireddy ’25 cemented the doubles sweep, winning 8-0 on the No. 3 court.

The Owls came out on top in every singles match. Of these matches, four were perfect victories, with Lazaridou, Berl, Dakos and Nagireddy winning 6-0, 6-0. On the No. 3 court, Amado Aguad came away victorious 6-3, 6-0, while Madeline Chappars ’27 sealed the deal for the Owls, winning the No. 6 match 6-1, 6-1.

Following their stellar performance Saturday, the Owls headed to Springfield, Ohio, on Sunday to continue NCAC play against the Tigers. The result was yet another 9-0 victory. In doubles play, the pairings stayed the same for Kenyon. Lazaridou and Berl teamed up for the 12th time this season, winning the No. 1 match 8-5. The experienced pairs of Amado Aguad and Dakos and Nagireddy and Brand were both victorious 8-3 in the No. 2 and No. 3 matches, respectively.

In singles play, Lazaridou, who was named NCAC Athlete of the Week, handily defeated her opponent on the No. 1 court 6-0, 6-1, while her doubles partner Berl did the same on the No. 2 court, winning 6-4, 6-2. In the No. 3 matchup, Amado Aguad claimed a perfect 6-0, 6-0 win to extend her singles play win streak to 10 matches. In the No. 4 match, Dakos won 6-1, 6-2, while Nagireddy won 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 5 match. Finally, Chappars closed out the perfect victory on the No. 6 court, winning 6-1, 6-0.

The 8-6 (3-0 NCAC) Owls will put their winning streak to the test on Saturday, when they will face off against Oberlin College.

Men: The No. 28 Kenyon men’s tennis team played its penultimate non-conference game on Friday before beginning NCAC play the same day in western Ohio. Then this Wednesday, the Owls returned to Gambier to take on No. 13 Denison and lost against the Big Red.

On Friday, Kenyon faced off against No. 4 Case Western Reserve University in a rescheduled match from February. The Owls were overpowered in doubles play, as all three Kenyon pairings fell to their Spartan counterparts. Down 3-0, Kenyon’s deficit only mounted. Case Western notched three consecutive singles victories to clinch the win. Playing out the final matches, Alejandro Gonzalez ’27 won the No. 3 match 6-4, 7-5, while Rishil Kondapaneni ’25 won on the No. 2 court in a grueling 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 match. After the final singles match finished, Kenyon fell 7-2. Ultimately, the Owls were overwhelmed by an experienced Spartan team that has played 10 more team matches than Kenyon.

While still recovering from the match against Case Western, the Owls began conference play at Ohio Wesleyan University in an evening meet. Unfazed from the earlier loss, Kenyon earned a stellar 9-0 win to begin NCAC play perfectly. In doubles play, the pair of Paulo Pocasangre Kreling ’26 and Christophe Leblanc ’25 teamed up for the first time this season to win the No. 1 match 8-3. On the No. 2 court, Alejandro Gonzalez and Eliezer Gonzalez ’26 won 8-1, while Kondapaneni and Eric Zhang ’25 won the ultimate doubles match 8-3. Singles play was more of the same for Kenyon, as every Owl won in straight sets. Notably, Alejandro Gonzalez won his first match playing on the No. 1 court 6-1, 6-0, while elsewhere Rakkan Audeh ’25 and Eliezer Gonzalez defeated their opponents in perfect 6-0, 6-0 fashion.

After a day’s rest, Kenyon returned to action against Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. Similarly to the previous meet, Kenyon won unscathed, notching another 9-0 win under its belt. Pocasangre Kreling and Harshal Rukhaiyar ’24 collected Kenyon’s first point in doubles play with an 8-4 victory. Shortly after, the pairs of Eliezer Gonzalez and Leblanc and Kondapaneni and Zhang won the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches 8-2 and 8-0, respectively. The Owls continued to excel in singles play with minimal fuss. Pocasangre Kreling, Kondapaneni, Alejandro Gonzalez, Gianluca Bocanegra ’27, Audeh and Zhang all won on their respective courts to secure another 9-0 win.

On Wednesday, the Owls went down 2-1 after doubles play. Eliezer and Alejandro Gonzalez won Kenyon’s lone doubles game, defeating their Big Red counterparts 8-5 in the No. 3 match. Pocasangre Kreling got Kenyon on the board in singles play, winning 7-5, 6-3 on the No. 1 court. However, Kenyon fell in the next five contested matches, as Denison walked away with a 7-2 win.

After a run of three conference opponents, the Owls will host No. 35 Carnegie Mellon University (Pa.) on Friday before hosting Oberlin College and the College of Wooster the next two days.