Women’s lacrosse dominates Wittenberg, men beat Oberlin

Women: After finishing its non-conference schedule with a game against No. 17 Christopher Newport University (Va.) a week earlier, the Kenyon women’s lacrosse team traveled to Delaware, Ohio, to take on Ohio Wesleyan University in its first NCAC matchup of the season on Friday. The Owls and Battling Bishops battled hard, but ultimately Ohio Wesleyan overtook Kenyon to win 15-14 in overtime. Then, on Wednesday, Kenyon defeated Wittenberg University in convincing fashion, 23-3.

As the game against Ohio Wesleyan got started, the Owls and Battling Bishops were well-matched, starting the game with a goal each. Down 2-1 after Spencer Kirsch ’26’s opener, Kenyon quickly retook the lead with the quarter winding down thanks to two goals from Kate Lengel ’24, her 29th and 30th of the season. Ohio Wesleyan got the scoring started in the second quarter with an equalizing goal, but the Owls quickly responded, scoring six consecutive goals in the middle of the quarter to go into halftime with a 9-3 lead. Ali Hatfield ’24 scored two of the six, along with goals from Mallory Brophy ’25, Blythe Karras ’25, Ella Rigoli ’26 and Lengel, who completed the hat trick.

The Owls started the third quarter well, as Hatfield secured her hat trick. But the Battling Bishops roared back, outscoring Kenyon 8-1 in an action-packed third quarter to tie the game at 11 apiece. Kenyon recovered before the final frame, quickly netting three more goals in the final five minutes of the quarter to head into the fourth with a 14-11 advantage. However, the fourth quarter was all Ohio Wesleyan, as the Battling Bishops scored four unanswered goals to send the game into overtime.

With the game still tied at the end of regulation, the Battling Bishops started with the ball, but neither team could do much offensively for the majority of the overtime period. Then with 37 seconds left in the six-minute period, Ohio Wesleyan scored the game-winning goal to break Kenyon’s hearts. Although the Owls outshot the Battling Bishops 37-35 throughout the game, Kenyon was unable to register a single shot on goal during overtime.

Wednesday’s win against Wittenberg was utter domination from the Owls, as they jumped out to an early 8-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Rigoli provided the opening goal, with goals from Ashley Quinn ’26, Lengel and Brophy quickly following. After that, the Tigers were never able to close the gap and Kenyon cruised to a 23-3 victory. Lengel led the way with six goals in the contest with Brophy following closely behind with four. Kirsch and Alex Tiatia ’25 each provided hat tricks as well to contribute to the victory. The win was the Owls’ fifth in a row against Wittenberg and the Tigers have not beat them since 2017.

With that, Kenyon’s record stands at 5-5 (1-1 NCAC) on the season. Next, the Owls will travel to take on the College of Wooster on April 16.

Men: The Kenyon men’s lacrosse team defeated Oberlin College 14-8 on Tuesday. After defeating the Yeomen on The Field at Benson Bowl, the Owls’ record stands at 8-4 (2-1 NCAC).

Prior to Tuesday’s game, goalie Adam Hall ’26 emphasized the importance of Kenyon being able to adapt quickly. “Our team must be able to fight through adversity, diagnose problems during the game and solve them on the fly,” he wrote in an email to the Collegian. “We must communicate well and be able to adjust to whatever they throw at us.”

The Owls opened the scoring two and a half minutes into the first quarter, as Jack McCarren ’26 netted his first goal of the game. Less than two minutes later, he found the back of the net again. A goal from David Chintala ’26 gave Kenyon a 3-0 lead before Oberlin got on the board. The teams traded goals to end the quarter with the Owls holding a 4-2 lead. Kenyon grew its lead in the second frame, as goals from Mike Kapral ’26 and Chintala sandwiched another Oberlin tally.

Coming out of halftime with a 6-3 lead, McCarren completed the hat trick under a minute into the third quarter. Unfortunately for the Owls, the Yeoman attack came alive. Oberlin scored two goals with a man up, then cut Kenyon’s advantage to just one goal nearly halfway through the period. Though the Yeomen had momentum on their side, the Owls adjusted, getting clutch saves and blocks on the defensive end and key face-off wins in the circle from Thomas Nelson ’25, who was 15-of-22 on faceoffs. Kenyon re-established its offensive attack, as Chintala completed his hat trick to cap off a run of three unanswered goals to close the third quarter. Kenyon outscored Oberlin 4-2 in the final quarter to come away with the 14-8 win, with McCarren setting a new career-high in single-game scoring with four goals. Hall made 11 saves in the win.

Chintala, who has scored at least three goals in eight of his 12 games this season, praised the Owls for their intensity in the Tuesday matinee. “We played extremely fast and physical,” he wrote in an email to the Collegian. “This play style we have adopted over the past few weeks has made us a better and more dangerous team. We finally put together a complete game and we can learn from that moving forward.”

Kenyon will return to the field on Saturday, when the Owls take on the Ohio Wesleyan University Battling Bishops in Delaware, Ohio. Hall believes that carrying momentum from the win against Oberlin can help Kenyon against Ohio Wesleyan. “Ohio Wesleyan is a good team who always loves to give us a competitive game,” he said. “We have to come out with good energy and assert our will early in the game. If we start the game flat against [Ohio Wesleyan], they will take advantage.”

With only conference games remaining and the NCAC playoffs on the horizon, Chintala emphasized the importance of taking advantage of every opportunity against NCAC foes. “As the season goes on, especially with being in the thick of conference play, we need to capitalize on every opportunity and work hard every game,” he said. “If we continue to do that we will achieve the goals we set out to achieve at the beginning of the year.”