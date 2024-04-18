Track and field teams compete at All-Ohio Championships

The Kenyon men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled back to Ohio Wesleyan University to compete in the All-Ohio Championship on Friday. In a field of 12 teams, the men’s team placed 10th with 40 points, while the women’s team secured an eighth-place finish with 34 points

Men: Kenyon’s top finish of the meet came thanks to Riley Orth ’24 in the shot put. Orth’s throw of 15.81 meters earned him a first-place finish out of 28 competitors and broke the Kenyon program record that he set a couple of weeks prior. Orth’s performance also accounted for a quarter of Kenyon’s 40 total points. Elsewhere, Orth finished in sixth place in the hammer throw with a distance of 46.53 meters, earning three additional points. The only other Owl to collect points in the field events was Dylan Fuerst ’24. In the high jump, Fuerst’s leap of 1.91 meters was good enough for a fourth-place finish and five points for his team.

On the track, Kenyon started the day off strong in the 100-meter dash. Tapiwa Gono Phiri ’25 finished in third place with a time of 10.88 to earn six points. Not done yet, Gono Phiri followed up his performance with another third-place finish, this time in the 200-meter race. Gono Phiri finished in 22.49, while Collin Witt ’24 was right behind him in fifth place, clocking in at 22.65, a personal best. The two combined for 10 total points. Witt’s other point-scoring finish came in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.02 that secured sixth place. The time was a personal best and a team season best. In the grueling distance events, Josh Breard ’26 finished in eighth place with a time of 15:35.98. Keegan Minahan ’24 did the same in the 10,000-meter race with an eighth-place time of 32:53.89. Finally, Owen Rodstrom ’26 clinched one last point for the Owls in the steeplechase event, finishing in eighth place with a time of 10:24.38.

Women: The women’s track and field team competed in nine of the 20 events, amassing 34 points. Kenyon’s only first-place finish came in the 5000-meter race, where Olivia Ide ’27 secured the top-podium spot with a time of 18:28.18. In the other distance events, Anna Brown ’26 continued her excellent form, running the 1500-meter race in 4:56.47, good enough for fifth place. Then in the 3000-meter steeplechase, Penny Griffioen ’27 came in fifth place with a time of 12:36.61.

In the field events, Paula Sorić ’25 scored eight of Kenyon’s points in the long jump, coming in second place with a leap of 5.13 meters, a season best. Then, Sorić earned another second-place finish, this time in the triple jump event, with a final distance of 11.17 meters.

The Owls will host the Duane Gomez Invitational on Saturday, the penultimate meet before the start of the NCAC Outdoor Championships.