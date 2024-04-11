Softball splits home doubleheader, looks to NCAC play

The Kenyon softball team took on Otterbein University on Monday. Splitting the doubleheader, the Owls are now 13-9 on their season.

The Owls started the first inning hot with Natalya Delsante ’25 driving in the game’s first run with a single to center field, bringing Arianna Jalomo ’26 home. Kenyon’s offensive prowess continued as Keala Montgomery ’27 followed suit with a two-RBI single to left center, extending the Owls’ lead to 3-0. Finally, a sacrifice fly from Maddie Friday ’24 and another from Sophia Lynch ’25 quickly boosted the lead to 5-0.

However, Otterbein responded in the second inning, singling and capitalizing on Kenyon’s errors, tying the score at 5-5. Moments later, the Cardinals hit a grand slam, bringing home four runners resulting in a 9-5 score. Ultimately, the Owls could not bounce back, and the game ended with a 9-7 loss for Kenyon.

Game two brought a stronger offense for the Owls, who beat the Cardinals 5-2 in the six-inning game. Otterbein showed its strengths at the beginning of the game, getting two runs off of Kylie Hamm ’27 before she held them scoreless for the rest of the game.

The Owls responded to the Cardinals with doubles from Delsante and Jalomo, before a single from Montgomery tied the game. The fourth inning gave Kenyon the lead after Maeve McLaughlin ’26 walked and Celia Torino ’27 replaced her as a pinch runner. Brooke Avila ’27 singled and Friday walked to load the bases before Lynch brought in a Torino with a fielder’s choice.

The sixth inning allowed for two more Kenyon runs after singles from Allison McCutchen ’26 and Delsante brought Amanda Harris ’25 and Mara Thomas ’27 in, boosting the Owls to 5-2 before the game was called due to darkness.

Kenyon will open NCAC play on Saturday against DePauw University.