Pitching dooms Kenyon in Cleveland against Case Western

The Kenyon baseball team struggled over the weekend, dropping both games of a road double header against No. 22 Case Western Reserve University. The Owls’ record now stands at 16-9 (3-3 NCAC) as they continue conference play.

In the first game against Case Western, Kenyon got off to a hot start with its bats. After Drew Robinson ’24 hit a single and Malcolm Gaynor ’24 and Ben Nash ’24 were hit by pitches, Tripper Capps ’24 grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning. One batter later, Luke Meister ’25 smashed a double, scoring two more runs to make it 3-0. After the Spartans scored two runs in the third, the Owls quickly responded in the fourth with an RBI triple from Meister and a sacrifice fly from Dustin Lee ’25 to bring their lead back up to three. The Owls’ final run of the game would come from Nate Rosen ’25, who hit an RBI single to put Kenyon up 6-4. From there, however, it was all Spartans, as they scored 12 unanswered runs starting in the sixth inning and ending the game early after the eighth with a 16-6 run (mercy) rule victory. After the game, Robinson described a future area for improvement in an email to the Collegian. “We’ve done a great job putting ourselves in position to win against tough opponents,” he said. “The next key for us is finding a way to battle these close games out and come out on top.”

The second game against Case Western yielded much closer results, but the Owls still fell 5-1. The Spartans got to starting pitcher Jackson Niedel ’26 quickly, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning on three singles, two stolen bases and a costly error. Case Western threatened again in the second inning, as it had the bases loaded with nobody out. Luckily for the Owls, Niedel was able to limit the damage, getting the Spartans to ground into a double play and only give up a single run in that frame. After four scoreless innings from Jack Enger ’27 and Peyton Hodges ’27, Case Western struck again in the seventh with a two-run home run on Lewis Cropper ’25 to make the score 5-0. The Owls showed some resiliency, as Edwin Groff ’25 grounded into a double play to score Robinson, who doubled two batters earlier. Kenyon could not scratch any more runs across, and the game ended 5-1. Despite the Spartans’ sweep, Meister, who went 1-for-3 in the contest, was optimistic in an email to the Collegian. “I think that we learned a lot about supporting each other and picking each other up due to the adversity we faced,” he said. “I think we can build on the success we were able to manufacture against a solid opponent.”

The Owls will be in action again on Saturday, facing Wabash College in a home doubleheader.