Owls soar in field events, set multiple personal records

Over the weekend, the Kenyon track and field teams traveled east to Ohio Wesleyan University to compete in the annual Marv Frye Invitational. In a field of 10 teams, the men’s team tallied 53 points to take sixth place, while the women’s team recorded 33 points to secure seventh place.

Men: The men’s team racked up a majority of its points in the field events, with Riley Orth ’24 recording a quarter of the Owl’s total points on Saturday. Orth started his day off with the shot put, where his throw of 15.64 meters earned him first place and a season-best mark. In addition to the 10 points that he claimed in the shot put, Orth racked up three points in the hammer throw, where he took sixth place with a throw of 46.16 meters. Looking toward the future, Orth is proud of how he continues to set the bar high for himself. “Beating my own season best always feels great, especially when it also means that I break the school record again,” he wrote in an email to the Collegian. “It shows that I’m progressing well and leading up to a big finish at the conference meet.”

The second record-setting performance of the day came from Dylan Fuerst ’24, who cleared 1.90 meters in the high jump, a personal best. This height was enough for fourth place and five team points. In an email to the Collegian, Fuerst described the preparation that led up to his personal record: “I think being confident in my jumps and taking in coach’s advice after each jump helped me succeed in achieving a new PR.” Fuerst also contributed to the team total with four points in the long jump, recording a leap of 6.28 meters to land him in fifth place. Just behind Fuerst in the long jump standings was his teammate Ezekiel Kiwanuka ’26, who took sixth place with a distance of 6.18 meters, adding three points to the team total.

The other Kenyon points from the field came in throwing events. Will Margeson ’26 threw the javelin 44.17 meters to end up on the podium in third place, contributing six points. In the discus, Samuel Eluemunoh ’26 won an extra three points with a sixth-place finish of 39.94 meters.

Out on the track, two more Owls recorded personal-best times on Saturday. In the 400-meter race, Tapiwa Gono Phiri ’25 stopped the clock in 50.82 seconds, a personal best that earned him fourth place and five points. Gono Phiri also ran the 200-meter race, taking fifth place in 22.10 seconds and adding four points to the total. Also earning a personal best, Alex Shepherd ’25 recorded a time of 16:32.17 in the 5,000-meter race, taking fifth place for the Owls. The other distance runner to claim a top-10 finish was William Wilson ’25, who finished in eighth place (2:01.59) in the 800-meter race. In the 4×400-meter relay, the only relay that Kenyon competed in, the team of Gono Phiri, Collin Witt ’24, Emmanuel Makelele ’25 and Jonathan Turner ’24 secured a fourth-place finish with a time of 3:28.27.

Women: On the women’s side, Paula Sorić ’25 was the star for Kenyon, taking the crown in the triple jump. Sorić’s first jump of 11.03 meters was good enough to secure the victory, adding 10 points to the team total. The other field athlete to contribute to Kenyon’s total was Alessandra Murray ’27, whose seventh-place finish in the javelin (28.83 meters) tallied another three points for the Owls.

Kenyon racked up the remainder of its points on the track, most of which came from the Owls’ distance runners. Anna Brown ’26 led the group with the top finish of the day on the track, recording a personal-best time of 5:17.39 in the mile and securing third place. Right behind her was Olivia Ide ’27, who also ran a personal best of 5:29.40 and finished in fifth place. Together, the two added 10 points to the Kenyon total.

In the 5,000-meter race, three first-years finished in the top 10 for the Owls. Penny Griffioen ’27 led the way for the group with a fourth-place finish, crossing the finish line in 19:57.06. On her heels was Amelia Sims ’27, who finished just under three seconds behind her teammate in fifth place (19:59.94). Hannah Gross ’27 rounded out the pack in eighth place with a time of 21:11.91. The final point of the day came in the 100-meter sprint, where another first-year, Isabella Roach ’27, completed the race in 13.83 and finished in eighth place.

A select group of Owls will travel back to Ohio Wesleyan University next weekend for the All-Ohio Championship. Orth is confident that the team’s work in the next few weeks will be the key to success: “I think the team is looking to improve in as many areas as possible. The harder we train in the coming weeks, the more prepared we’ll be for the conference meet.”