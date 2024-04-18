Ouellette carries Owls to victory in Kravetz Invitational

Kenyon won the Kravetz Invitational. | COURTESY OF DAN WESLEY

This past weekend, the No. 22 Kenyon golf team competed at the Kravetz Invitational in Rochester, New York. In a field of six teams, including NCAC opponent Denison University, the Owls came out on top with a first-place finish.

Although the weekend got off to a rocky start as the first round was canceled due to inclement weather, the team showed their tenacity. Armand Ouellette ’25, who earned first place in the tournament, shared his sentiments in an email to the Collegian: “It was super windy and cold during the round, and most of the kids we played with were complaining about it all day. Our team understands that you need to be locked in on every shot when it gets tough, no matter how badly you’re playing.”

Ouellette ended the 18-hole tournament with a 72 after bogeying holes three, 13 and 17 and finishing with a birdie on 18. This earned him first place in a field of 30 other golfers. Garrett Thesing ’24 was two strokes behind with a 74, earning a second-place finish despite five bogeys. One stroke behind, Jonathan Oakes ’27 earned a spot in third place with one double bogey, seven bogeys and four birdies.

Contributing to the Owls’ success, Jaiden Koonar ’27 secured a score of 79, tied for 15th, narrowly ahead of teammate Will Hulsey ’26, who carded an 80, finishing in 20th place.

Kenyon heads to Chardon, Ohio, this weekend to take part in the Dan Caschera Classic. Oakes believes the team is well prepared: “A big part of that is playing matches during the week to get in a competitive mindset,” he said in an email to the Collegian. “The main thing is just constantly playing so we’re used to it come tournament day.” Ouellette seconded this attitude: “I feel like everyone in the lineup is constantly pushing each other to be better and that’s what you need to improve over the course of the year.”