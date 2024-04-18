Men’s, women’s lacrosse struggle in NCAC competition

Men: On Saturday, the Kenyon men’s lacrosse team competed against Ohio Wesleyan University in its third conference match of the season. Although the Owls started NCAC play with back-to-back wins, Kenyon ultimately lost the game 14-9, putting its record at 8-5 (2-2 NCAC).

Kenyon started strong with two goals in the first four minutes, one by Miles Malawer ’27 and one from Mike Kapral ’26 with an assist from Jack McCarren ’26. From there, the Battling Bishops began piling on the pressure with several goals, and it wasn’t until the very end of the first period that the Owls managed to notch another goal, scored by Chase MacCartee ’24, as the period rounded out even at 3-3.

The second quarter proved rough for Kenyon, as the Battling Bishops scored five goals with little pushback from the Owls. With 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Kenyon finally regained some momentum thanks to a goal from Rowan Goldin ’25 and another from David Chintala ’26, but the Battling Bishops responded with two more, making it 10-5 at the end of the third frame. Kenyon scored three unanswered goals going into the fourth quarter thanks to tallies by Jack Marshall ’25 and MacCartee, along with assists from Malawer and Chintala, but Ohio Wesleyan soon came back and took control of the remainder of the match. Colin Williams ’27 and Luke Riney ’26 got two more goals before the final whistle, but ultimately the Owls failed to make a comeback and fell 14-9.

The loss proved to be particularly rough on the team. “This was the most painful loss of our season,” MacCartee wrote in an email to the Collegian. “OWU is a rival that we expect to beat at this point in our program’s growth. We had all the tools to get the win, but did not compete at the level we are capable of.” However, MacCartee also made it clear the Owls still have fuel in the tank in anticipation of the upcoming game against Wittenberg University and beyond. “This loss has ignited a fire in each of us that will help us learn from our mistakes and set us on a path to achieve our foremost goal, which is an NCAC conference championship.”

Kenyon’s Wednesday matchup against Wittenberg was postponed midway through the second quarter due to inclement weather, with the Owls up 6-2. The game will resume on Thursday before Kenyon travels to take on DePauw University on Saturday.

Women: On Tuesday, the Kenyon Women’s lacrosse team traveled to The College of Wooster to face off against the Fighting Scots in their third NCAC game. Though the game was close, the Owls ultimately fell 13-12, their third loss in four games. Their record stands at 5-6 (1-2 NCAC).

Kenyon got off to a good start thanks to Alex Tiatia ’25, who scored a goal just one minute in. From there, Wooster quickly equalized, but Kenyon regained its lead with a goal from Ashley Quinn ’26, assisted by Mallory Brophy ’25. Though they started strong, the Owls began to struggle, as Wooster hit the back of the net four successive times, making it 5-2 in the Fighting Scots’ favor. Before things got too out of control, Ali Hatfield ’24 brought Kenyon back on track with a goal, followed by an assist for yet another score from Quinn. Then, with just 10 seconds remaining in the second period, Spencer Kirsch ’26 scored her 12th goal of the season and made it a one-score game entering halftime.

Kenyon and Wooster traded goals for much of the third frame, as Ashleigh Dixon ’27, Ella Rigoli ’26 and Lily Mason ’26, along with an assist from Dixon, all scored goals. The fourth period began with the Owls trailing 11-8, and their deficit increased further with two goals from Wooster. However, Kenyon gained a second wind, with Quinn, Brophy, Kirsch and Rigoli racking up four more goals for Kenyon. Unfortunately, Rigoli’s goal came with only 57 seconds remaining, and the Owls could not find a miraculous goal to send the game into overtime. In an intensely even 13-12 loss, Kenyon had 24 shots on goal to Wooster’s 25 and 14 draw controls to the Battling Bishops’ 13.

Despite the loss, the team is now focused on the rest of the schedule. “Although the loss against Wooster was not the outcome we wanted, I am extremely confident for the team for the rest of the season,” Kirsch wrote in an email to the Collegian. “Losses are fundamental in growth and overcoming adversity. This is not a setback for us, but rather another opportunity to get better.”Next, the Owls return home on Saturday for a match against Denison University. “As we prepare for our upcoming game against Denison, I want to enter knowing that the team will be ready to give it our all and leave with no regrets,” Rigoli said in an email to the Collegian.