Men’s lacrosse dominates Wabash, women fall to CNU

MacCartee had a hat trick against Wabash. | SEJIN KIM/SID/NCAA

Men: The Kenyon men’s lacrosse team dominated Wabash College in its annual Morgan’s Message game on Saturday, with the Owls flying to a 23-4 win against the Little Giants.

Though the Little Giants scored the first goal of the game, the Owls responded quickly, scoring three goals to take an early lead. Thomas Nelson ’25 opened the scoring for Kenyon, before Jack McCarren ’26 and Chase MacCartee ’24 got on the board with under two minutes left in the first quarter.

The Owls continued their offensive dominance into the next frame, opening the second quarter with two quick goals: one from Miles Malawer ’27 and another from MacCartee. Two goals from Rollins Heath ’25 on either side of Lucas Flynn ’27’s sixth goal of the season further cemented Kenyon’s lead entering halftime.

In the third quarter, the Owls scored six consecutive goals to take a 14-2 lead. Kenyon’s scoring frenzy was interrupted by a lone Wabash score, before David Chintala ’26 notched his 35th goal of the season at the end of the frame.

The Owls started the fourth quarter with a commanding 15-3 lead over the Little Giants. With the victory firmly in hand, the Owls tacked on eight additional goals to finish the game 23-4. Joe Sikora ’24, Teddy Oliver ’24 and Jakob Andreassen ’27 all scored their first goals of the season in the final frame.

Throughout the game, 14 different Kenyon players found their way onto the scoresheet. Both Malawer and MacCartee picked up hat tricks in the highest single-game total for the Owls since April 2022, when they defeated Wabash 26-1. MacCarren, Tanner Lewis ’27, Heath, Jack Marshall ’25 and Oliver each found the back of the net twice, while Chintala ended the game with a career-high three assists. On the defensive end, the Owls stymied the Little Giants’ offense, with a season-high 16 forced turnovers.

With this win, Kenyon moved to 7-4 on the season and 1-1 in NCAC play. This weekend, the Owls will get to rest their feathers before returning on Tuesday to take on Oberlin College at home.

Women: Kenyon women’s lacrosse played No. 17 Christopher Newport University (CNU) (Va.) on Sunday, losing to the Captains 21-10. This puts the Owls’ record at 4-4 on the season ahead of NCAC play.

Kenyon displayed dominance at the start of the game with Maddie Garner ’24 winning the draw control, allowing Spencer Kirsch ’26 to open the scoring. Kate Lengel ’24 followed closely behind, scoring another goal, giving the Owls a 2-0 lead. Despite Kenyon’s best efforts, CNU took advantage of turnovers and missed shots to take a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, one the Captains would never surrender.

Ella Rigoli ’26, Lily Mason ’26 and Ashley Quinn ’26 each found the back of the net in the second quarter, but the Owls could not catch up to the Captains, as they extended their lead to 10-5 at halftime.

The third frame began with Ali Hatfield ’24 and Blythe Karras ’25 both scoring goals, narrowing the gap between the two teams to three. CNU responded by scoring twice more, before Alex Tiatia ’25 notched Kenyon’s last goal of the quarter. After that, the Captains went on a four-goal rampage, ending the quarter 16-8.

The final 15 minutes saw a hard fight from both teams, but Kenyon was unable to stage a comeback, resulting in a 21-10 loss.

The Owls now look ahead to NCAC play this weekend, when they will take on Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.